DecideAct A/S (the company) will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark due to the company being declared bankrupt on 28 July 2025.

Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since 30 June 2025 and will be suspended until the last day the shares are admitted to trading. Last day of the company's shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 13 August 2025.

Reference is made to the company's announcement disclosed 28 June 2025.

ISIN DK0061414471 Name DecideAct Number of shares (of DKK 0.1 each) 21,197,122 shares (2,119,712.2 DKK) CVR NR 36077735 ICB 1010 Short name ACT Orderbook ID 209623

