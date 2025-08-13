Job seekers can get a real look at life on the job with over 1 million ratings from real employees on the frontlines of America's workforce

Inaugural report on workplace trends reveals rising frontline worker sentiment amid ongoing leadership disconnect

ZipRecruiter® (NYSE: ZIP), a leading online employment marketplace, today announced the U.S. launch of Breakroom, a workplace rating platform purpose-built for frontline industries like retail, hospitality, logistics, and more. With more than one million ratings and counting, Breakroom gives job seekers a clear look at what it's really like to work for different employers-helping them make smarter decisions and find jobs that fit their lives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250813089549/en/

Before most job seekers hit 'apply,' they've already formed an opinion about potential employers. 70% of frontline workers research companies first, and 84% say employee reviews influence whether they'll apply. However, nearly half (40%) question the trustworthiness of those reviews.1

That uncertainty often leads to disappointment: only one in three frontline workers say their job very closely matched their expectations1, with misaligned expectations ranking among the top three reasons they quit within the first 90 days.2 Breakroom closes that gap by giving workers clear, reliable insights into the things that matter most: pay, schedules, team culture, work conditions, and more.

"Frontline jobs account for over 70% of jobs in America. Breakroom brings fresh data on what these jobs really demand-from customer interaction, to time on your feet, to how and when you're paid," said Ian Siegel, Co-founder CEO of ZipRecruiter. "In the months ahead, we plan to integrate Breakroom's insights directly into ZipRecruiter to help job seekers find the right jobs for them-and help employers hire candidates who are more likely to stay and succeed."

Unlike traditional employer review sites, Breakroom doesn't rely on open-ended reviews, which often skew negative or subjective. Instead, current employees anonymously answer a 30-question quiz, which generates an objective 1-10 rating of their employer. These worker experiences are then aggregated to give job seekers role- and location-specific insights, whether they're considering a warehouse job in Dallas or a call center role in Detroit.

"A year after joining forces with ZipRecruiter, we're bringing Breakroom to job seekers and employers across the U.S. as we seek to fundamentally transform how frontline workers find the right job for them. We're creating a cycle of transparency empowering workers to shape better workplaces, giving job seekers a real look at life on the job, and providing employers a window into how their workplaces are truly experienced," added Anna Maybank, Founder CEO of Breakroom.

As part of the launch, ZipRecruiter is introducing its inaugural Breakroom Workplace Index, a new research report tracking workplace trends across frontline industries. The report found that while worker sentiment is improving driven by better access to paid leave, healthcare, and career development a major gap remains: only 23% believe senior leadership understands their day-to-day reality. Likewise, wage growth has been largely flat, with a median wage of $20.00 per hour, though pay is rising in historically lower-wage cities as they compete for talent. When it comes to the workplace experience, 61% of frontline workers report having access to health insurance, 67% receive paid time off, and 51% have some choice in their shifts.

ZipRecruiter acquired UK-based workplace rating platform Breakroom in 2024. Since its launch in 2020, Breakroom has built a platform that resonates authentically with the rising digitally native workforce. Breakroom has operated, and we expect it to continue to operate, as an independent brand.

To view the full report, including additional data insights and methodology, please visit: www.ziprecruiter-research.org/breakroom-workplace-index.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter® (NYSE:ZIP) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter's powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS Android for the past eight years3 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.4 For more information, visit www.ziprecruiter.com.

1 ZipRecruiter online unbranded survey of n 1,031 frontline workers with no college degree (18-64 years old) in the U.S. currently employed in roles that involve direct interaction with customers, patients, products, or physical tasks. Survey conducted 7/23-30.

2 ZipRecruiter online unbranded survey of n 300 professionals involved in employee attraction, hiring, or retention in the U.S. at companies that employ frontline workers and have at least 5,000 employees. Survey conducted 7/23-30.

3 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2025 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

4 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 10, 2025.

About Breakroom

Breakroom is a workplace rating and job marketplace platform. Featuring more than one million ratings of U.S. employers, Breakroom's proprietary data on pay, hours, flexibility, and culture are sourced straight from job seekers to help candidates learn about and apply to the right roles and employers. With a focus on frontline workers, employers can use their enhanced profiles to showcase what it's really like to work for the company and attract more engaged candidates. For more information, visit www.breakroom.cc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the planned integration of Breakroom's insights into ZipRecruiter, the information Breakroom provides to job seekers and employers, and the expected operation of Breakroom as an independent brand, and other statements that reflect ZipRecruiter's current expectations and projections with respect to, among other things, its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including our ability to attract and retain employers and job seekers; our ability to compete with well-established competitors and new entrants; our ability to achieve and/or maintain profitability; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; our dependence on macroeconomic factors, including potential unfavorable changes in U.S. trade or other policies, such as U.S. tariff policies, and the potential negative economic consequences thereof; our ability to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our dependence on the interoperability of our platform with mobile operating systems that we do not control; our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn that may impact the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our and our business partners' financial condition and results of operations; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users' personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to consumer data privacy and data protection; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our compliance with a wide variety of U.S. and international laws and regulations; our reliance on Amazon Web Services; our ability to mitigate payment and fraud risks; our dependence on our senior management and our ability to attract and retain new talent; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, in each case that we filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. ZipRecruiter does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250813089549/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Claire Walsh, Press Relations

press@ziprecruiter.com