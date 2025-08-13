Thumzup Media Corporation Expands Strategic Relationship with Coinbase to Accelerate Cryptocurrency Accumulation

$50 Million Raise at $10 /Share Positions Thumzup for Aggressive Crypto Portfolio Growth and Mining Buildout

The Company is Authorized to Allocate Up to 90% of Liquid Assets to Cryptocurrencies, Strengthens Strategic Flexibility

Thumzup Established Bitcoin -Backed Credit Facility with Coinbase Prime to Enhance Non-Dilutive Capital Access

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) ("Thumzup" or the "Company"), a digital asset accumulator and advertising industry disruptor, today announced the expansion of its strategic relationship with Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) as part of its accelerated cryptocurrency accumulation and mining strategy. Under the agreement, Coinbase Prime, an integrated platform that unifies trading, financing, and custody with integrated risk management, capital efficiency, and seamless execution, will continue to serve as Thumzup's custodian and prime broker, providing institutional-grade trading and financing solutions, all backed by NYDFS-qualified custody.

Recently, Thumzup successfully closed a $50 million offering at $10 per share, with proceeds earmarked to diversify the Company's cryptocurrency holdings and acquire state-of-the-art mining rigs, while preserving a simple and shareholder-friendly capitalization structure.

In May 2025, Thumzup deepened its capital markets strategy by establishing a Bitcoin ("BTC")-backed credit facility with Coinbase Prime. This facility provides the Company with flexible, non-dilutive capital, further supporting its Digital Asset Treasury ("DAT") strategy. Thumzup is authorized to hold up to 90% of its liquid assets in cryptocurrencies, making it one of the most aggressive and forward-looking allocation policies among publicly traded companies.

"Expanding our collaboration with Coinbase Prime reinforces our commitment to building one of the most strategically managed and growth-focused digital asset treasuries in the public markets," said Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup Media Corporation. " Coinbase Prime's institutional infrastructure and expertise provide an unparalleled platform for execution as we scale both our crypto accumulation and mining operations."

"Our mission is to help institutions scale their crypto strategies with best-in-class infrastructure, combining military-grade security with world-class custody to power the next iteration of finance operations," said Ryan Ballantyne, Head of Corporate Client Strategy, Coinbase. "We're proud to power Thumzup Media Corporation's expansion in crypto accumulation and mining with our purpose-built platform - delivering secure, trusted custody as they scale their digital asset capabilities."

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation is pioneering a new era of digital marketing and financial innovation. The Company operates a proprietary platform that empowers users to earn cash for sharing branded content on social media, seamlessly managed through a programmatic advertiser dashboard. Payments are made via PayPal and other leading digital channels.

In parallel with the growth of its AdTech platform, Thumzup has strategically expanded its treasury strategy beyond Bitcoin to include leading cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Solana, Ripple, Ether, and USD Coin, reinforcing the Company's commitment to financial agility and innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, including the acquisition of digital assets and a change of circumstances and adverse changes in the crypto market including federal legislation and adverse regulations, market and other conditions. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Other risks are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at: http://www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Thumzup Media Corporation