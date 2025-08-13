Altimus Capital Celebrates Three Portfolio Companies Earning Spots on the 2025 INC. 5000

Collective recognition marks 15 total appearances for the Altimus Capital family of companies

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Altimus Capital, LLC proudly announces that three of its portfolio renewable energy companies - RxSun, Fresh Coast Solar, and Verde Solutions - have been named to the prestigious 2025 INC. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This milestone marks a combined 15 total appearances on the list for Altimus Capital, reinforcing the group's leadership in delivering innovative solutions to advance the U.S. energy industry.

All three honorees are part of Altimus Capital's mission to transform how the world uses energy - helping businesses and homeowners reduce costs, increase efficiency, and accelerate the transition to renewable power. This year's recognition reflects the sustained growth and leadership of:

RxSun - 2x honoree (2024, 2025) Overall Rank: 640 Illinois Rank: 27 Chicago Metro Rank: 25 Industry: Energy (Rank 8) 3-Year Growth Rate: 654% CEO & Founder: Christopher Gersch

Fresh Coast Solar - 3x honoree (2023, 2024, 2025) Overall Rank: 1,695 Illinois Rank: 80 Chicago Metro Rank: 76 Industry: Construction (Rank 100) 3-Year Growth Rate: 258% President & Co-Founder: Jeremy Vavrik; Co-Founder: Adam Kay; Managing Partner: Christopher Gersch

Verde Solutions - 6x honoree (2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, 2024, 2025) Overall Rank: 2,319 Illinois Rank: 104 Chicago Metro Rank: 99 Industry: Energy (Rank 23) 3-Year Growth Rate: 183% CEO & Founder: Christopher Gersch



Previous Altimus Capital company recognition also includes Navigate Power - 4x INC. 5000 honoree (2017, 2018, 2019, 2023), President & Founder: Christopher Gersch, CEO: Brian Cecola.

"These awards represent the hard work, dedication, and passion of our teams across the country," said Christopher Gersch, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Altimus Capital. "Our companies are not just growing, they are powering progress across the energy industry. By helping businesses, institutions, and homeowners embrace clean energy, we are making measurable impacts on the environment, the economy, and the communities we serve."

About Altimus Capital

Altimus Capital, LLC is a privately held parent company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with operations across the United States and clients worldwide. Founded by Christopher Gersch, a seasoned energy and finance professional with over 20 years of experience, Altimus Capital is driven by entrepreneurial spirit, market insight, and a passion for building a better future. Its portfolio includes Verde Solutions, Navigate Power, RxSun, Fresh Coast Solar, and YourPortal, which collectively deliver high-impact solutions in energy consulting, sustainable development, clean energy construction and digital marketing.

At Altimus Capital, we believe business should be a Force for Good. United by a shared vision, we are building the nation's most trusted family of companies dedicated to transforming how the world uses energy and technology. Through bold innovation and ethical leadership, we deliver insights and solutions that drive financial security, energy independence, and environmental progress for our clients and the communities they serve.

