Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Altimus Capital Celebrates Three Portfolio Companies Earning Spots on the 2025 INC. 5000

Collective recognition marks 15 total appearances for the Altimus Capital family of companies

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Altimus Capital, LLC proudly announces that three of its portfolio renewable energy companies - RxSun, Fresh Coast Solar, and Verde Solutions - have been named to the prestigious 2025 INC. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This milestone marks a combined 15 total appearances on the list for Altimus Capital, reinforcing the group's leadership in delivering innovative solutions to advance the U.S. energy industry.

Altimus Capital

Altimus Capital

All three honorees are part of Altimus Capital's mission to transform how the world uses energy - helping businesses and homeowners reduce costs, increase efficiency, and accelerate the transition to renewable power. This year's recognition reflects the sustained growth and leadership of:

  • RxSun - 2x honoree (2024, 2025)

    • Overall Rank: 640

    • Illinois Rank: 27

    • Chicago Metro Rank: 25

    • Industry: Energy (Rank 8)

    • 3-Year Growth Rate: 654%

    • CEO & Founder: Christopher Gersch

  • Fresh Coast Solar - 3x honoree (2023, 2024, 2025)

    • Overall Rank: 1,695

    • Illinois Rank: 80

    • Chicago Metro Rank: 76

    • Industry: Construction (Rank 100)

    • 3-Year Growth Rate: 258%

    • President & Co-Founder: Jeremy Vavrik; Co-Founder: Adam Kay; Managing Partner: Christopher Gersch

  • Verde Solutions - 6x honoree (2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, 2024, 2025)

    • Overall Rank: 2,319

    • Illinois Rank: 104

    • Chicago Metro Rank: 99

    • Industry: Energy (Rank 23)

    • 3-Year Growth Rate: 183%

    • CEO & Founder: Christopher Gersch

Previous Altimus Capital company recognition also includes Navigate Power - 4x INC. 5000 honoree (2017, 2018, 2019, 2023), President & Founder: Christopher Gersch, CEO: Brian Cecola.

"These awards represent the hard work, dedication, and passion of our teams across the country," said Christopher Gersch, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Altimus Capital. "Our companies are not just growing, they are powering progress across the energy industry. By helping businesses, institutions, and homeowners embrace clean energy, we are making measurable impacts on the environment, the economy, and the communities we serve."

About Altimus Capital
Altimus Capital, LLC is a privately held parent company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with operations across the United States and clients worldwide. Founded by Christopher Gersch, a seasoned energy and finance professional with over 20 years of experience, Altimus Capital is driven by entrepreneurial spirit, market insight, and a passion for building a better future. Its portfolio includes Verde Solutions, Navigate Power, RxSun, Fresh Coast Solar, and YourPortal, which collectively deliver high-impact solutions in energy consulting, sustainable development, clean energy construction and digital marketing.

At Altimus Capital, we believe business should be a Force for Good. United by a shared vision, we are building the nation's most trusted family of companies dedicated to transforming how the world uses energy and technology. Through bold innovation and ethical leadership, we deliver insights and solutions that drive financial security, energy independence, and environmental progress for our clients and the communities they serve.

Contact Information

Nicole Ciesla
nicole@niknackmarketing.com

.

SOURCE: Altimus Capital

Related Images

INC 5000

INC 5000



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/altimus-capital-celebrates-three-portfolio-companies-earning-spo-1059648

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.