FriskaAi and Dexcom Enter CGM Data Integration Agreement

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / FriskaAi announced today an agreement with DexCom, Inc., the global leader in glucose biosensing, to integrate data from Dexcom G7 and Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems into the FriskaAi platform. Under the agreement, data from Dexcom CGMs will be integrated with Friska Ai, the company's groundbreaking AI-powered healthcare platform supporting physicians and patients with actionable personalized care management programs.

FriskaAi is a physician-directed health and wellness platform that supports the management of diabetes and other chronic diseases by helping providers take an evidence-based approach to preventive care. The EHR-agnostic FriskaAi platform leverages advanced AI and mobile technology to generate personalized health insights and recommendations, empowering patients to take control of their health journey in partnership with their clinical team.

"Impacting more than 38 million Americans, diabetes has emerged as a major public health problem, and its effective management has become a foundational element of preventive medicine," says Shaji Nair, CEO of FriskaAi. "Dexcom's pioneering CGMs are vital tools not only for diabetes management but also for informing broader care decisions. FriskaAi is excited about the potential this integration with Dexcom presents to the physicians relying on our platform for chronic disease management and the patients seeking greater control over their health and wellness."

Dexcom CGMs use a small, wearable sensor to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device or receiver in real-time, without the need for fingerpricks. Dexcom CGMs also offer a suite of customizable alerts that can warn of high or low glucose levels and send predictive alerts to help users spend more time in range.

The FriskaAi mobile app securely integrates with Dexcom CGMs and other smart devices, as well as health apps, for analysis by the powerful HIPAA-compliant FriskaAi platform. That data, along with other clinical data and studies, is continuously monitored by sophisticated AI-powered algorithms that alert the patient when action is recommended and generate actionable reports for use by the clinician at the point of care to inform care decisions.

Aggregated health data is also analyzed within the FriskaAI platform to help physicians identify trends and risks within their patient populations, enabling more proactive and preventive care strategies.

About FriskaAi

