ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
ALKEME Insurance Ranks No. 730 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List, Celebrating Massive Growth and National Recognition

ALKEME Insurance Achieves First-Time Ranking With 565% Revenue Growth Over Three Years

LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, has earned its debut spot at No. 730 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, highlighting ALKEME's explosive three-year revenue growth of 565%. This milestone demonstrates ALKEME's relentless pursuit of excellence and transformative impact on the insurance industry.

ALKEME Insurance Ranks #730 on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ALKEME Insurance Ranks #730 on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc., the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, honored ALKEME Insurance for its remarkable expansion and market disruption. Powered by a passionate team and a customer-centric approach, ALKEME has quickly distinguished itself among America's most dynamic private companies.

"Our incredible growth is the result of our team's unwavering commitment and bold vision for revolutionizing insurance distribution and client experience. ALKEME's entrepreneurial spirit, relentless innovation, and trust in our partners have been the drivers of this achievement," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "Being recognized by Inc. is not only a celebration of our journey so far, but a testament to our dedication to building something extraordinary in insurance."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have excelled while overcoming economic headwinds and challenging market conditions. ALKEME's robust 565% growth places it among the nation's most ambitious and successful companies. ALKEME will be featured in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

For more information and the complete list, visit Inc. 5000's 2025 list.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest-growing broker in its Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste
Marketing
jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alkeme-insurance-ranks-no.-730-on-the-2025-inc.-5000-list-celebratin-1060232

