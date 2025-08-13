Entergy Corporation: Entergy Commemorates Hurricane Katrina With Community Action and Environmental Impact

Reinforcing its long-standing commitment to resilience and sustainability

By Sue Henry

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / In recognition of the 20th anniversary of hurricanes Katrina and Rita, Entergy brought together nearly 40 employee volunteers and community partners to enhance resilience and strengthen environmental sustainability. The event was held in collaboration with Green Light New Orleans, a nonprofit organization focused on providing simple, effective environmental solutions to residents.

Volunteers installed rain barrels at homes in the Hollygrove, Leonidas, and Fontainebleau neighborhoods, areas prone to flooding. The barrels, painted in bright, original designs, serve as practical tools for stormwater management by capturing rainwater, reducing runoff, and helping prevent property damage. Each barrel diverts an estimated 2,220 gallons of water annually from the city's overburdened drainage system.

"As we observe the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we're not just reflecting, we're responding with action," said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. "This initiative reflects Entergy's commitment to resilience, not just as a company, but as a neighbor - helping families reduce the impact of heavy rainfall."

Laura Jayne, a Hollygrove resident and staff member at Loyola University, had been waiting nearly a year to receive a rain barrel for her home. She welcomed the delivery on Wednesday morning.

"I have been wanting to get a rain barrel for a very long time," said Jayne. "Even though I have not experienced extreme flooding, I think the rain barrels are great to help prevent potential flooding."

Since its founding in 2006, Green Light New Orleans has distributed and installed more than 3,000 rain barrels across the city. The barrels not only provide cost savings to residents but also reduce stress on drainage infrastructure and contribute to the city's long-term climate goals.

"Entergy has been a partner with Green Light New Orleans since we first started in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and we deeply appreciate this enduring partnership," said Dr. Christian Ryan, executive Director at Green Light New Orleans. "Together, we're working to help New Orleans residents make small changes that have a big impact."

This initiative is part of Entergy's broader commitment to community investment and environmental stewardship. Over the last two decades since Katrina's devastation, Entergy shareholders have invested $95 million to support nonprofit organizations in Orleans Parish while our employees in the area have completed more than 130,000 hours of volunteer service.

In partnership with Rebuilding Together New Orleans, Entergy will hold another employee-driven Day of Service on Aug. 29, commemorating the 20th anniversary of Katrina. That initiative will focus on home weatherization efforts to improve energy efficiency and lower utility costs for some of the city's most vulnerable residents.

Through acts of service and community partnership, Entergy continues to honor the past while investing in a safer, more resilient future for New Orleans.

For more information about Entergy's restoration efforts following Hurricane Katrina, visit entergy.com/Katrina20.

About Entergy New Orleans

Entergy New Orleans provides electricity to approximately 209,000 customers in Orleans Parish, Louisiana. Entergy New Orleans is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergyneworleans.com and connect with @EntergyNOLA on social media.

About Green Light New Orleans

Green Light New Orleans (GLNO) empowers residents with practical, sustainable solutions to local environmental challenges, with a focus on building community resilience. We believe collective efforts yield significant impacts. Our mission is to share sustainability practices and provide accessible resources for household-level climate adaptation to every person who wishes to make a difference.

