PR Newswire
13.08.2025 15:48 Uhr
Peli BioThermal Awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal in 2025 Sustainability Rating

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peli BioThermal, a global leader in cold chain packaging for the life sciences and pharmaceutical supply chain, is proud to announce it has earned a Silver Medal rating from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. This achievement represents a major milestone in the company's sustainability journey, advancing from the Bronze rating received in 2024.

Peli BioThermal logo (PRNewsfoto/Peli BioThermal)

The Silver Medal places Peli BioThermal among the top 15% of more than 125,000 companies assessed worldwide, underscoring measurable progress across four key areas: environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

"This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable business practices across our global operations," said Barbara Zukrowska, ESG Director "We're proud to support the delivery of life-saving therapies-while helping protect the planet for future generations."

Key initiatives that contributed to the Silver rating include:

  • Improved environmental performance and emissions tracking
  • Expanded sustainable procurement practices across global supply chain
  • Strengthened labor and human rights frameworks
  • Integrated ethics and compliance policies company-wide

Peli BioThermal's sustainability strategy is guided by the principles of ISO 14001-certified environmental management systems and aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), reinforcing the company's focus on data-driven climate action and continuous improvement - further aligning our business with internationally recognized environmental standards and our commitment to net-zero goals.

"We aim to create solutions that are both economically attractive and environmentally sound, ensuring our innovations drive fiscal and environmental sustainability in equal measure," added Sam Herbert, CEO. "This commitment is at the core of our mission, guiding the ambitious targets we set to meet our responsibilities to customers, communities, and the global environment."

Explore Peli BioThermal's full sustainability strategy and ongoing ESG commitments at www.pelibiothermal.com/sustainability.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562609/Peli_BioThermal_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peli-biothermal-awarded-ecovadis-silver-medal-in-2025-sustainability-rating-302529034.html

