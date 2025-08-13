Pershing Resources Company, Inc.: Pershing Resources Names Pamela Laudenslager to its Advisory Board

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR) is pleased to announce that Pamela Laudenslager, (Pam), has joined the Company's Advisory Board, effective immediately. In her role as a member of the Advisory Board, Ms. Laudenslager will be advising the Company regarding marketing, financing and, social media presence.

Ms. Laudenslager is the Managing Partner of Hemisphere Two Group LLC, a New York-based consulting/advisory group focusing on business planning and strategy as well as project funding while cultivating strategic partnerships. She is also a partner in Future Food Frontiers Pty., an innovative Australian aggrotech business that is currently being rolled out globally.

Ms. Laudenslager's is an experienced marketing executive who's career has spanned senior executive positions in marketing, sales and communications for several Fortune 500 companies involved in Broadway, entertainment, publishing, media, and cosmetics. Pam began her career after graduating college by serving on the White House Advance Team under President Gerald Ford. Upon completion of government service in the Ford administration, she became a Director for Avon Products in NYC. After distinguishing herself at Avon, she was tapped to become Senior Vice President with Estee Lauder. Pam has also held a position as the publisher for "The American Benefactor," a magazine dedicated to philanthropy. As an entrepreneur, Pam co-founded Three Roads Media Partners, LLC, and was CEO of Center Stage Capital, Inc., a Broadway production company, which garnered her two Tony Awards.

Pam is deeply committed to philanthropic and civic leadership. She serves as President of her New York City co-op, on the Board of Directors of Land of Friends Care Group and serves on the Board of Directors of the Neurology Trauma Research Foundation. Her philanthropic and leadership roles include board and trustee positions at BideaWee, Animal Rescue, NYC, Green Mountain College, New York Blood Center, and Sheltering Arms Children's Services (NY). She holds an Associate of Arts degree from Green Mountain College and a Bachelor of Arts from Cedar Crest College.

Joel Adams, Chief Operating Officer of Pershing Resources, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Pam to our team. Her experience and judgment as an entrepreneur, in fundraising, as well as, marketing and corporate development of early-stage companies will be invaluable as we move forward."

Additional information on Ms. Laudenslager's career is available on the Company's website at: https://www.pershingpm.com/about/advisory-board.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release, as well as the information on the Company's website, is provided solely for the reader's general knowledge. Such information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters pertaining to the Company. Certain statements included herein, and, on the Company's, website , constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company's management. When used in this press release and on the Company's website, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibility," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, and/or achievements of the Company or of the mining industry, in general, to be materially different from future results, performance and/or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold, silver, copper and other precious and base metals commodity prices; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology of the Company's properties; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of the Company's mineral projects; the need to obtain additional financing to develop the Company's mineral projects, the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; the risks associated with the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its variants; the risks associated with the continuing conflict between the Ukraine and Russia; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company's business operations and financial condition.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information or future events.

CONTACT:

Pershing Resources Company, Inc.

200 South Virginia Street, 8th Floor

Reno, NV 89501

Phone: 775-398-3124

Email: info.psgr@pershingpm.com

SOURCE: Pershing Resources Company, Inc.





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/pershing-resources-names-pamela-laudenslager-to-its-advisory-board-1060352