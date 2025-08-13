Entergy Corporation: Entergy New Orleans Partners With YouthForce NOLA To Empower Students Through Summer Internship Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Entergy New Orleans is strengthening our commitment to education and workforce development through our continued partnership with YouthForce NOLA's summer internship program. The four-week immersive experience provides "career-connected learning" by introducing students to real-world work environments and a range of career opportunities.

This summer, Entergy New Orleans welcomed five interns from high schools across the Greater New Orleans area. In addition to receiving a $2,240 stipend, participants learned job readiness skills and explored different business units within the company. Working alongside professionals in engineering, communications, and public affairs, the interns gained first-hand insight into career paths in the energy sector.

"This internship program is important because it exposes students to professions in the utility business," said Anthony Tamporello, substation superintendent at Entergy New Orleans. "It also gives interns a first-hand look at the work that we do and helps them understand how Entergy supports and connects with the communities we serve."

Interns left the program with more than just a paycheck. They sharpened their communication skills, experienced professional work environments, and developed meaningful relationships with mentors who supported their growth.

Entergy

Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

Corporate Social Responsibility at Entergy

For more than 100 years, Entergy has powered life in our communities through strategic philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy's corporate social responsibility initiatives help create and sustain thriving communities, position the company for sustainable growth and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Our top CSR priorities are education/workforce development, poverty solutions/social services and environmental programs. Entergy annually contributes $16-$18 million in shareholder-funded grants to approximately 2,000 nonprofit organizations in the communities where we operate. In addition, our employees volunteer more than 100,000 hours in those communities' values at more than $3 million.

"This internship has impacted my life because it helped confirm my future," said Derrick Singleton, a senior at Edna Karr High School. "I want to study mechanical engineering in college and seeing engineers at work every day gave me the confidence to pursue that path."

"My experience as an intern Entergy is important to me because it exposed me to the career field of electrical engineering," said Anthony Henderson, a rising senior at Sarah T. Reed High School. "I was able to get hand-on experience working with electrical engineers which helped me better understand what they do on a daily basis."

YouthForce NOLA equips rising high school seniors with the tools and experiences needed to thrive after graduation. Through strategic partnerships, the organization connects classroom learning to real-world careers, helping students chart their futures with purpose.

"Entergy invests generously in our community, from hosting safety demonstrations at a high school career expo to providing high school internship opportunities that introduce young people to career paths within the energy sector that they may not otherwise know about," said Sarah Bell, chief of industry exposure and experience at YouthForce NOLA. "YouthForce NOLA is grateful for the longstanding commitment Entergy has made and continues to make, supporting young people on their path to career readiness and preparing them to lead and innovate in our community."

This partnership highlights Entergy's ongoing investment in preparing the next generation of leaders and underscores the company's commitment to helping young people explore their interests and define their career goals.

