CDx Diagnostics: National Adoption of WATS3D Accelerates as Cooper University Health Care Physicians Advance Early Detection of Esophageal Disease

SUFFERN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / The WATS3D test system, an AI-powered diagnostic platform for esophageal disease, continues to gain national traction as Cooper University Health Care Gastroenterologists Anthony Infantolino, MD, FACP, FACG, AGAF, MASGE and Christina Tofani, MD, FACG, FASGE continue to integrate the test into clinical practice. Cooper University Health Care's Division of Gastroenterology is dedicated to providing patients with the most advanced diagnostic and treatment options, delivered with a steadfast commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate care.

"We're essentially going from looking through a keyhole to having a panoramic view," explained Dr. Infantolino, who continues his advocacy for advanced diagnostics at Cooper. "We've already identified high-grade dysplasia in patients whose standard biopsies came back clean. These are patients who would have walked out thinking they were fine - until it was potentially too late."

The WATS3D test is backed by data from 400,000+ clinical cases and 22 peer-reviewed publications. Enhanced detection rates are achieved by combining novel wide area sampling, 3D AI assessment, and conventional histology techniques to identify precancerous conditions that standard methods may miss - contributing to improved early detection and better patient outcomes.

"WATS3D gives us the confidence to either find disease that traditional biopsies miss, confirm a finding, or more confidently rule out the presence of unhealthy cells," said Dr. Tofani. "It's about peace of mind - for my patients and for me as a clinician. When I tell a patient they're clear, I know we've looked comprehensively."

As nationwide adoption accelerates, the WATS3D test system is emerging as a critical tool in comprehensive esophageal cancer prevention, recognized by both academic medical centers and community hospitals. By detecting precancerous changes that standard methods may miss, WATS3D is helping to redefine the approach to esophageal cancer, enabling earlier intervention and improving patient outcomes.

CDx Diagnostics' mission is to Empower Physicians with Innovative Technology to Prevent Esophageal Cancer, One Patient at a Time. The company's proprietary diagnostic platform combines advanced computer imaging, artificial intelligence, molecular biology, and 3D cytopathology to detect precancerous changes earlier and more precisely than conventional methods. This pioneering solution has analyzed over 400,000 cases, empowering providers to identify those requiring early intervention, reduce time to treatment, and improve patient outcomes.

