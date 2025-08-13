Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - EverKind Inc., an AI-powered emotional wellness platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nagar Rahmani to its Board of Directors.

Nagar brings over 15 years of experience in venture capital, private equity, and early-stage technology investing. She will play a key role in shaping EverKind's growth strategy, forging ecosystem partnerships, and guiding long-term capital planning.

She currently serves as a Special Advisor to EnerTech Capital, a North American venture capital firm investing in technologies that advance sustainability, efficiency, and energy transition. In this role, she is helping build the firm's Corporate Residual Fund and investment platform, driving investments, forging strategic partnerships, and shaping new fund strategies in energy, infrastructure, and mobility. Her work builds on EnerTech's 25+ year history of scaling companies across energy, mobility, and industrial technology sectors.

Nagar also serves on the board of 7Gen and is a member of the Odlum Brown Forum, a national network of senior women leaders advancing female entrepreneurship. She has held numerous board roles with high-growth Canadian tech companies, where she contributed to operational scaling, product innovation, and market expansion.

Previously, Nagar was a Partner at Maverix Private Equity and a Principal at Kensington Capital Partners.

Her appointment reflects EverKind's commitment to building a category-defining platform at the intersection of mental wellness, AI, and personalized care, guided by experienced leaders who share its value and vision.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nagar to our Board," said Harrision Newlands, CEO & Founder of EverKind. "Her expertise in scaling innovative companies and building impactful partnerships comes at a pivotal moment in our journey. Nagar's insight will be instrumental in elevating our team and our mission."

Nagar Rahmani added: "I'm excited to join EverKind's Board and support the company's vision of making mental wellness more accessible, personalized, and effective through AI. The need for thoughtful, human-centered technology in this space has never been greater, and EverKind is uniquely positioned to lead the way."

About EverKind

EverKind is an AI-powered emotional wellness platform to support reflective, wellness-curious individuals. We help users navigate mental and emotional challenges through intelligent, accessible tools that meet them where they are, combining cutting-edge AI technology with evidence-based wellness practices to help achieve balance, clarity, and personal growth.

Learn more at https://everkind.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

