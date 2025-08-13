Swiss pilot Raphaël Domjan flew the SolarStratos solar-powered aircraft to 8,224 meters on Aug. 10, setting a personal record but falling short of the 9,235-meter world mark held by Solar Impulse. From pv magazine France The SolarStratos, a Swiss stratospheric solar aircraft, reached a personal record altitude of 8,224 meters but fell short of the current world record for a solar-powered flight. The Swiss project team had scheduled an official attempt to exceed 10,000 meters for Aug. 8, 2025, with the aircraft it has been developing since 2014. The milestone was part of its plan to reach an announced ...

