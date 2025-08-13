Romania has allocated 1,488 MW of solar in its second contracts for difference (CfD) auction for renewables. Prices of the 26 winning solar bids ranged from €35. 50 ($41. 59)/MWh to €45. 20/MWh. The results of Romania's second renewables auction, which set out to procure 1,472 MW of solar and 2,000 MW of onshore wind, have been announced. A total of 26 solar offers from eight companies have been awarded contracts for difference (CfD), with a combined capacity of 1,488 MW. Prices for the winning solar bids range from €35. 50 ($41. 59)/MWh to €45. 20/MWh, resulting in an average of €40. 46/MWh. ...

