No Drag. Just Drive. Vectorworks 2026 Coming Soon

Upcoming Version of the Design and BIM Software Empowers Designers with Smarter Automation, Seamless Customization, and Sustainability Insights.

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc., is set to launch its most forward-thinking software version yet: Vectorworks 2026. Engineered to elevate every step of the design process, Vectorworks 2026, which builds on the provider's "design-first" philosophy, is fueled by the evolving needs of designers today and informed by the challenges of tomorrow. This release delivers powerful automation, customizable features, and real-time sustainability intelligence, helping designers transform creative thinking into results that matter most for their business, clients, and our planet.

"At Vectorworks, we believe that creativity should drive business results, not be hindered by software limitations," said Vectorworks CEO Jason Pletcher. "Designers are ambitious, and Vectorworks 2026 offers the tools to transform their big ideas into reality. Our latest version allows designers to work more efficiently, break free from busywork, automate manual processes, and unleash their design freedom, so their best work can move forward."

Focusing on balancing creative exploration and technical accuracy, this release enables designers to streamline documentation, collaborate across disciplines, and meet environmental targets-all within a single, integrated platform, eliminating the headache of transferring files between programs to get work done.

For All Designers

Vectorworks 2026 encourages design freedom through smarter technology, focusing on optimizing major everyday workflows across multiple industries. Automated Depth Cueing of linework for elevations, sections, and 3D views enhances the legibility of your drawings by manipulating how objects appear based on how far away they are. This allows designers to achieve professional-looking depth and clarity in their drawings instantly, without adjustments, enhancing both the technical and creative aspects of their project work. Additionally, a new intuitive Worksheet interface that allows slicing and linking will provide speedier, complete page layout control of large reports.

The latest version offers designers improved access to emerging technologies that enhance their everyday workflows. Vectorworks Cloud Services now integrates seamlessly with the Vectorworks desktop application, providing a direct connection to the Vectorworks Cloud computing platform. This enhancement enables users to leverage the immense computing power of the Vectorworks Cloud for resource-intensive tasks without needing to leave the desktop application. Customers can stay synchronized, productive, and focused on their projects while taking advantage of the powerful capabilities offered by cloud computing.

Vectorworks is dedicated to continuously increasing the value of its subscriptions. As part of this commitment, Vectorworks 2026 introduces the File Health Checker palette, available exclusively to subscription customers. This new tool helps keep files in optimal condition and ensures that projects run smoothly and efficiently, especially when integrating files from external sources. Additionally, subscription customers will benefit from uninterrupted productivity thanks to Vectorworks Cloud processing for Revit imports. The Cloud manages large Revit file imports from consultants and collaborators in the background, allowing projects to progress smoothly and efficiently.

"Vectorworks 2026 brings thoughtfully refined solutions across all our industry sectors, streamlining routine tasks and allowing your focus to remain on realizing your creative vision," said Vectorworks Vice President of Product Development Hugues Tsafak. "With enhanced automation and intelligent design documentation capabilities, Vectorworks 2026 helps you work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence-enabling you to deliver outstanding results every time."

For Architects and Landscape Architects and Designers

The new version also highlights Vectorworks' commitment to the built environment across architecture and landscape by delivering smarter, more sustainable, and more-connected tools to support informed design decisions and environmental accountability. The new Sustainability Dashboard combines several sustainability-focused tools into a centralized, easy-to-access dashboard with real-time monitoring, tracking, and reporting of your project's compliance targets, including Embodied Carbon calculations, Biodiversity Net Gain, Urban Greening, and SITES Biomass metrics.

Additionally, improvements to the Massing Model tool allow for the planning of mixed-use buildings with custom floor heights and usage data during early-stage planning for even greater flexibility.

For Architects

Building on its history of continuous development and a foundation of trusted tools, Vectorworks 2026 emboldens architects to explore new frontiers in design with a software that meets the ever-changing needs of the industry without compromising creativity. With the introduction of the advanced Door and Window Assemblies tool, modeling complex, combined architectural openings is fast, smart, and intuitive. With the addition of this feature, architects will enjoy real-time, interactive editing, flexible layouts, and detailed reporting that enables creative freedom, speed, and construction realism.

For Landscape Architects and Designers

For designers in the landscape industry, Vectorworks 2026 focuses on a unified workflow for creative planting plans. This includes a new Plant Style Manager that can instantly build, manage, and customize the Plant Style library with continually expanding content, batch editing, seamless web data import from nursery partners, spreadsheet import, flexible plant placement and editing tools, and a streamlined content structure. This unified system saves you hours, keeps your plant data accurate and project-ready, and lets you focus on creative planting design.

With version 2026, you'll also be able to create regulation-ready Existing Tree models that integrate effortlessly with your landscape projects. Plus, you can design and edit flexible Grade Objects along with Data Tag labeling for faster, clearer site plans. With input that matches the real-world result every time, you can confidently set Hardscape pathway offsets.

For Lighting, Scenic, Rigging, and Event Professionals

Vectorworks 2026 continues Vectorworks' ongoing dedication to accelerating entertainment and live event professionals' workflows with an added emphasis on quality. Designers can unleash their creativity with the new LED Video Wall tool, which streamlines the design and creation of any shape of LED wall, from basic straight to complex curves and three-dimensional forms, at any angle. Complete with intuitive drawing tools and instant reports for fully documented installations, this new tool enables professionals to deliver creative and fully documented installations with ease.

Professionals can increase their efficiency with more complex and realistic sidearms. A dedicated sidearm object and insertion tool, combined with smart clamp and equipment rigging, saves time and boosts design accuracy. Version 2026 also includes workflow quality improvements to the Bridle, Device Database, Shared Reports, and Showcase features. A new MVR-xchange Protocol eliminates the need for manual file transfers, allowing customers to commit and receive MVR files instantly with any connected application in the same network group, streamlining collaboration and reducing workflow interruptions.

Get Ready to Move Your Most Creative Work Forward

The upcoming English language release of Vectorworks 2026 will be available to active Vectorworks Service Select members and subscription customers in September 2025. For the latest news on the launch of Vectorworks 2026, visit vectorworks.net in the coming weeks and follow @Vectorworks on social media. Press members can contact pr@vectorworks.net for additional information, high-resolution images, press interviews, preview demos, and more.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986816/Vectorworks_Logo_2025.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/no-drag-just-drive-vectorworks-2026-coming-soon-302528203.html