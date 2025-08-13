Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 16:12 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IPVF Confirms: LONGi's BC Modules Hi-MO 9 Outperform TOPCon in Power Gen & LCOE

PARIS, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned European third-party technical consultancy IPVF recently conducted a comprehensive value assessment of two 50MW ground-mounted PV projects in France and Denmark. The study provides an in-depth comparison of the power generation performance between LONGi's BC module Hi-MO 9 (2382*1134mm) and mainstream TOPCon products (2382*1134mm).

Data reveals that LONGi's Hi-MO 9 BC modules demonstrate significant advantages over TOPCon products in per-watt power yield, system costs, and particularly levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), delivering higher lifetime returns for large-scale centralized power plants. Multiple globally authoritative institutions including Enertis Applus+ have previously analyzed the field performance of BC versus TOPCon technologies, with all test results consistently favoring BC products. LONGi's BC technology is now driving a new wave of technological transformation and large-scale adoption worldwide through its superior return-on-investment value.

Hi-MO 9 BC Modules Outperform TOPCon in Power Gen

• Superior Efficiency: Hi-MO 9 Delivers 1.84% Higher Per-Watt Generation Than TOPCon

IPVF's analysis shows Hi-MO 9's exceptional low-light performance resulted in 1,210 and 1,639 hours of first-year generation in the French projects, surpassing TOPCon modules (1,187 and 1,611 hours). Similarly, in the Danish project, Hi-MO 9 outperformed TOPCon by 21 and 20 equivalent generation hours respectively, demonstrating robust power yield advantages.

Since its launch last year, Hi-MO 9 has gained industry recognition through multiple outdoor demonstration projects. Integrating LONGi's proprietary HPBC 2.0 technology featuring grid lines-free front side, the module significantly enhances power output and conversion efficiency-particularly maintaining high performance under low-light conditions. Combined with its high-temperature and humidity resistance in complex environments, Hi-MO 9 has become a globally sought-after BC product.

IPVF's consolidated data confirms that across all four power plants analyzed, Hi-MO 9 delivers 1.84% higher per-watt generation than TOPCon modules on average. This translates to greater lifetime energy output and higher commercial returns for BC-equipped power plants.

Hi-MO 9 BC Modules Outperform TOPCon in LCOE

• Cost Leadership: Hi-MO 9's Superior LCOE Secures Competitive Edge

LCOE remains the critical metric for power plant economics, where module selection directly impacts project viability. IPVF's analysis confirms that Hi-MO 9 not only increases energy yield but also optimizes project cost structures, establishing a solid foundation for maximizing lifetime plant returns. Crucially, Hi-MO 9 achieves an average 3.32% lower LCOE than TOPCon modules across the evaluated projects.

Notably, this advantage was calculated with Hi-MO 9 priced 1¢/W higher than TOPCon. As HPBC technology rapidly evolves, the LCOE benefits of Hi-MO 9 will further expand, substantially boosting end-customer returns. With accelerating global deployment, LONGi's high-efficiency BC solutions will elevate ROI for worldwide customers and propel the PV industry toward new value growth horizons.

From pioneering monocrystalline technology to industrializing BC solutions, LONGi consistently applies "first principles" to reduce LCOE through technological innovation. Moving forward, LONGi will collaborate with global partners through dual drivers-collaborative innovation and ecosystem development-delivering advanced, reliable, and economically superior BC solutions, empowering the BC era with collective wisdom.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749830/Hi_MO_9_BC_Modules_Outperform_TOPCon_Power_Gen.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749831/Hi_MO_9_BC_Modules_Outperform_TOPCon_LCOE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862722/LONGi_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ipvf-confirms-longis-bc-modules-hi-mo-9-outperform-topcon-in-power-gen--lcoe-302529063.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.