xTAO is a technology company headquartered in the Cayman Islands and is focused on building infrastructure for the Bittensor ecosystem. xTAO is committed to advancing Bittensor and decentralized AI through building infrastructure and making strategic investments. Bittensor is a decentralized machine learning protocol that transforms machine intelligence into a tradable commodity by using its native token (TAO) for various purposes within the network. At its core, Bittensor is a platform built around incentives. Users contribute intelligence by helping AI systems improve and then earn TAO tokens based on the usefulness of the data or computational resources contributed to the network.

