Customer Journey Analytics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 20.51% from 2025 to 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The customer journey analytics market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to growing demand for better customer experiences and high adoption of personalization by organizations.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, "Customer Journey Analytics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 18.69 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 20.51% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 83.14 Billion by the end of 2032. Rapid expansion of omnichannel retailing, boom in e-commerce, and growing competition among businesses are also helping promote the adoption of customer journey analytics going forward.

Customer Journey Analytics Market Dynamics:

Customer journey analytics enables brands to track and analyze customer behavior across multiple touchpoints such as web, mobile, social, and in-store to deliver targeted messaging and real-time engagement. As competition intensifies in sectors like retail, BFSI, and telecom, companies seek data-driven insights to improve conversion rates and retention. This growing emphasis on customer-centric strategies is slated to favor the demand for customer journey analytics.

Rapid digitization of multiple channels across the world has created a highly complex and fragmented engagement landscape. Need for robust analytics solutions across email, chatbots, mobile apps, websites, and call centers is promoting the adoption of customer journey analytics solutions. Customer journey analytics tools integrate and analyze data across these platforms to provide a comprehensive, real-time view of customer paths and friction points. As businesses strive to ensure seamless omnichannel experiences, especially in e-commerce and digital banking, demand for such analytics solutions rises.

Recent Developments in Customer Journey Analytics Market

In June 2025, RingCentral, a leading American software organization announced the launch of a new Customer Journey Analytics platform. The platform connects data from UCaaS and CCaaS environments and was launched at the CCW Las Vegas '25 event.

In June 2025, iQor CXBPO, a renowned provider of customer experience business process outsourcing launched a new analytics solution. Insights iQ is designed to offer predictive intelligence across customer experience and is powered by infinityAiQ platform.

In June 2024, NetSpring, a leading company focused on customer journey analytics announced the launch of Product and Customer Journey Analytics. The offering was launched at the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 event to offer companies with cost-effective and business-impactful analytics.

Major Challenges in Customer Journey Analytics Industry

Fragmentation of customer data across disparate systems like CRM, ERP, social media platforms, and web analytics tools is expected to be a major issue for companies. Integrating this siloed data into a cohesive analytics framework requires significant technical effort, time, and cost. Without a centralized and clean data repository, deriving meaningful insights becomes difficult, limiting the effectiveness and ROI of customer journey analytics platforms.

The nature of storing and tracking personal customer data of customer journey analytics solutions makes them exposed to significant privacy and compliance challenges. Imposition of stringent regulations on data collection, usage, and storage by multiple countries to preserve privacy is expected to hamper the adoption of customer journey analytics going forward. Organizations must ensure transparency, obtain user consent, and secure sensitive information, which increases implementation complexity and cost. Any non-compliance risks heavy fines and reputational damage.

Competitive Landscape:

Integration of advanced technologies and analytics solutions can help customer journey analytics companies stand out from the competition. Targeting e-commerce and retail businesses is slated to be the most rewarding opportunity for customer journey analytics providers. Developed countries are expected to offer more opportunities as compared to developing ones owing to high demand for personalized user experience.

The major players in the customer journey analytics industry include,

Adobe Inc. (USA)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Google LLC (USA)

SAP SE (Germany)

NICE Ltd. (Israel)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Verint Systems Inc. (USA)

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Customer Journey Analytics Market Segmentation:

Global customer journey analytics market is segmented by component, organization size, deployment mode, data source, application, and vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on data source, the market is segmented into web, social media, mobile, email, store, call center, and other data sources (advertising, loyalty programs, surveys, and promotional events). Based on application, the market is segmented into customer segmentation and targeting, customer experience management, customer behavioral analysis, customer churn and retention management, brand management, campaign management, product management, and other applications (compliance management, omnichannel analysis and customer lifetime Value management). Based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, telecommunications and IT, travel and hospitality, and other verticals (energy and utilities, and education).

By component , the solutions segment dominated the global customer journey analytics market in 2024 as tools and solutions play a crucial role in collecting and visualization of important insights.

, the solutions segment dominated the global customer journey analytics market in 2024 as tools and solutions play a crucial role in collecting and visualization of important insights. By deployment , the cloud segment dominated the global customer journey analytics market in 2024, this can be linked to high scalability and flexibility offered by cloud technology.

, the cloud segment dominated the global customer journey analytics market in 2024, this can be linked to high scalability and flexibility offered by cloud technology. By data source , the web segment dominated the global customer journey analytics market in 2024 owing to widespread digitization and use of websites as the primary point of contact for customer interactions.

, the web segment dominated the global customer journey analytics market in 2024 owing to widespread digitization and use of websites as the primary point of contact for customer interactions. By vertical , the BFSI segment dominated the global customer journey analytics market in 2024, which can be linked to use of personalized banking to create personalized financial recommendations and convert more valuable customers.

, the BFSI segment dominated the global customer journey analytics market in 2024, which can be linked to use of personalized banking to create personalized financial recommendations and convert more valuable customers. By application, the campaign management segment dominated the global customer journey analytics market in 2024 owing to rising emphasis on improving patient outcomes and reducing errors.

Regional Insights

Rapid digital transformation across industries, high enterprise IT spending, and presence of a developed retail industry are helping bolster the dominance of North America. The United States is slated to lead customer journey analytics adoption in the region followed by Canada.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest expanding region for customer journey analytics companies owing to growing digitization and increasing emphasis on personalization of customer experience. Boom in e-commerce across countries such as China, South Korea, India, and Japan is also expected to create new business scope in the long run.

Increasing cross-border commerce in the European region is slated to bolster the demand for customer journey analytics over the coming years. Presence of leading luxury brands, high net-worth individuals, and growing disposable income are making European countries attractive markets for customer journey analytics providers in the long run.

In the LAMEA region, the customer journey analytics market is driven by boom in e-commerce activity and rapid digitization of the retail infrastructure. Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are slated to lead the demand for novel customer journey analytics solutions through 2032.

