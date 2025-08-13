Edge Computing Market worth $249.06 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Edge Computing Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size expected to rise from about USD 168.40 billion in 2025 to USD 249.06 billion by 2030, featuring a CAGR of 8.1%. Edge computing has transformed industries by integrating technologies such as AI-enabled processing, 5G connectivity, and ruggedized infrastructure for real-time decision-making. These advancements support ultra-low-latency performance, localized data handling, and seamless integration with IoT ecosystems, driving innovation across manufacturing, retail, and autonomous systems. By enabling faster insights at the source, edge computing enhances responsiveness, reduces cloud dependency, and supports mission-critical operations in dynamic environments.

Browse 336 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 340 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Edge Computing Market - Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2020-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 168.40 billion

USD 168.40 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 249.06 billion

USD 249.06 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 8.1%

8.1% Segments covered: Component, application, organization size, deployment mode, and vertical

Component, application, organization size, deployment mode, and vertical Region Highlight: North America accounts for the largest market during the forecast period

IoT & industrial automation application to register the largest market share during the forecast period

The IoT & industrial automation application segment is expected to register the largest market share during the forecast period. This segment covers key functions such as device management and protocol bridging, robotics coordination, and asset and inventory tracking, which are fundamental to driving industrial digital transformation. Manufacturing, utilities, logistics, and oil and gas organizations are embracing edge computing to efficiently manage millions of connected devices generating real-time operational data across dispersed environments. Edge nodes process and analyze sensor information related to temperature, vibration, flow, and energy use directly at the source, facilitating rapid alerts, automatic equipment shutdowns, or load adjustments that safeguard assets and ensure energy efficiency. The ability to coordinate robotics, synchronize operations, and maintain seamless industrial communication through protocols such as OPC-UA and MQTT gives vendors a strong foundation for delivering reliable and scalable solutions that bridge diverse systems. In highly regulated industries, built-in cybersecurity measures and audit logging within edge architectures help meet strict compliance requirements and protect critical infrastructure. For solution providers, the surge in IoT and automation adoption means investing in robust device management, lightweight AI and analytics deployment, and support for interoperability across equipment manufacturers. By focusing on streamlined integration, predictive maintenance, and automated workflows, vendors can enable customers to achieve higher operational efficiency, safety, and autonomy, positioning themselves as essential partners in the expanding digital industrial ecosystem.

By component, the edge software segment is poised for the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The edge software segment is expected to achieve the fastest growth rate in the Edge Computing Market during the forecast period, resulting from rising demand for solutions that streamline deployment, management, and orchestration of edge workloads. As organizations move significant operations to the edge, in manufacturing, healthcare, and retail sectors, they require advanced software for real-time analytics, security, compliance, and seamless connectivity across distributed environments. In February 2025, Microsoft emphasized the expanding role of edge-native platforms and toolkits for developers, noting integrations that simplify the build, test, and deployment of intelligent edge applications at scale. In March 2025, HPE highlighted enhancements to its edge software portfolio, including automated lifecycle management and improved support for hybrid cloud environments designed to help enterprises operate efficiently across remote sites. Integrating machine learning frameworks and container technologies, such as Kubernetes for the edge, makes it easier for businesses to roll out, update, and secure applications at the edge, driving rapid adoption. For vendors and solution providers, this momentum creates opportunities to focus on building flexible, modular, and interoperable software platforms that cater to industry-specific needs and accelerate digital transformation. By investing in robust support and training programs, developing open-source integrations, and offering managed services, providers can differentiate themselves and capture a larger share of this evolving market. The shift toward software-driven edge architectures signals a clear trend favoring dynamic, scalable solutions that empower organizations to respond quickly to changing requirements and support next-generation applications efficiently.

North America accounts for the largest market during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead the global Edge Computing Market through its advanced digital infrastructure, widespread 5G availability, and high adoption of distributed technologies, offering a dynamic environment for vendors and enterprises. The region's mature telecommunications networks, strong cloud ecosystems, and deep technology provider engagement enable enterprises to process data closer to its source, delivering real-time insights, compliance, and agility across manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics industries. This infrastructure supports organizations in meeting stringent regulatory requirements and achieving faster, more resilient operations, making North America an attractive region for new edge use cases and investments. Specific developments in May and June 2025, such as HPE's launch of enhanced Edgeline converged edge systems for AI and analytics, and Cisco's expanded IoT Operations Dashboard for centralized management, demonstrate how companies rapidly integrate edge computing into their core operations. For vendors, North America's market dynamics present clear opportunities to increase market share and establish leadership by delivering flexible, industry-tailored platforms, seamless integration, and managed services that simplify adoption. The region's mix of early adopters, technology expertise, and favorable business climate means vendors who anticipate customer needs, prioritize security and regulatory alignment, and support end-to-end edge deployments will stand out. Vendors can secure lasting partnerships and drive long-term expansion in the world's most advanced Edge Computing Market by aligning with North America's integration capabilities, technological leadership, and enterprise demand.

Top Key Companies in Edge Computing Market:

The major players in the Edge Computing Market include HPE (US), AWS (US), Dell Technologies (US), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Nvidia (US), Intel (US), and Huawei (China).

