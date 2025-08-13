dlivrd Technologies Launches Expedite Brand App to Modernize Delivery Management Across Restaurant, Catering, and Retail Brands

New mobile platform empowers brands with real-time visibility, streamlined communication, and full control over high-performance delivery programs.

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Expedite, a logistics technology company under the dlivrd Technologies Inc. portfolio, announced the launch of the Expedite Brand App, A next-generation platform that delivers clarity, control, and speed to restaurant, catering, and retail operations.

Expedite brand app is here!



Built for brands with time-sensitive deliveries, the Expedite Brand App unifies integrated team chat, real-time order tracking, and driver updates, streamlining operations at every step.

"From catering drop-offs to retail dispatch, brands need more than just tracking. They need a command center," said Chris Heffernan, CEO of dlivrd Technologies. "The Expedite Brand App was designed to bring speed and transparency to complex delivery programs, giving operators the confidence to scale and the tools to do it well."

Built for Brands That Deliver

The Expedite Brand App bridges the communication gap between field teams, dispatch, and management, reducing manual coordination and enhancing responsiveness. Key features include:

Quick Order Placement & Reordering: Submit new delivery requests or duplicate previous ones in seconds.

Live Delivery Tracking : Follow every order in real time, from dispatch to doorstep.

Full Delivery Timeline: View status changes, proof-of-delivery photos, and timestamps.

Real-Time In-App Chat : Connect directly with support for fast, in-context problem solving.

Flexible Order Editing: Make last-minute updates to delivery instructions.

On-the-Fly Issue Reporting: Flag problems for immediate attention.

One Platform. Total Oversight.

"I am finding that the chat feature in the Expedite Brand App is going to be a lifesaver," said Kimberly Carducci, Director of Catering at Freebirds World Burrito. "We had an order this morning, and the guest emailed to change their on-site POC. I couldn't update the order due to timing, so I sent a chat through the app, and it was fixed in minutes."

The Expedite Brand App combines intelligent driver matching, multi-fleet routing, and detailed operational analytics, all within a single platform. With a growing ecosystem of robust integrations, Expedite connects seamlessly to leading POS systems, ordering platforms, and logistics tools, allowing brands to manage delivery operations without disrupting their existing tech stack.

The Expedite Brand App is Just the Beginning.

As part of dlivrd Technologies' expanding family of brands, Expedite will soon integrate more deeply with its sister companies to deliver a fully connected operator experience. Gigee streamlines contractor onboarding and provides access to a nationwide pool of flexible gig drivers. Praze captures client feedback, and Logiscal operates a fleet of professional drivers and coordinates route-based deliveries. This is just the beginning; more acquisitions are on the horizon.

With more innovations already in development, Expedite is evolving into something more than delivery software. It's the system that empowers operators to scale, adapt, and lead with confidence. Commanding complex deliveries with clarity and consistency at every touchpoint.

About Expedite

Expedite is a logistics technology company purpose-built for brands that depend on high-performance delivery. Designed to support restaurant, catering, and retail operations, Expedite offers tools for real-time tracking, fleet coordination, delivery visibility, and post-delivery insights.

Media Contact:

Email: Ashley@expedite.io

Website: www.expedite.io

SOURCE: dlivrd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dlivrd-technologies-launches-expedite-brand-app-to-modernize-deli-1059672