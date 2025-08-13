Inogen Alliance: Beyond the Watershed: Key Insights From the AWS Forum on Global Water Stewardship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Summary of Key Takeaways

Water risk to operations is a strategic starting point for stewardship, with data and reporting as key enablers.

Watershed health must be the ultimate indicator of success-moving beyond compliance-based box-ticking to outcome-driven basin thinking.

Water stewardship is evolving into a strategic, cross-sector priority, deeply linked to climate resilience, biodiversity, and economic stability. It is embedded in corporate sustainability, supply chains, and ESG mandates.

Finance is a critical enabler, with calls for creative, localized funding models and stronger integration into ESG and investment frameworks.

Collective action is essential but complex, requiring trust, transparency, and local ownership to succeed.

Communication matters-simplifying language and storytelling are vital to engaging stakeholders, driving action and breaking out of echo chambers.

Policy frameworks must catch up, with stronger integration of water into climate adaptation plans and global governance. Scalable impact will come from localized solutions, backed by strong partnerships between government, business, and finance

AWS Standard Version 3.0 introduces streamlined requirements, deeper integration of climate and biodiversity, and new expectations for collective action and water reuse.

As the climate crisis intensifies and biodiversity loss accelerates, water stewardship is emerging not just as a sustainability imperative-but as a strategic, economic, and social necessity. At the recent Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Forum, leaders from over 160 organizations across 39 countries gathered to explore the evolving landscape of water stewardship. There were diverse conversations across sectors and roles, impressive case studies, and the call to action unmistakable: water connects everything.

Inogen Alliance was a sponsor of the Forum for the third year, firmly establishing our local expertise with global coverage for water stewardship. Our Associate sponsors included: Antea Brasil, Antea Group France, Antea Group UK, Antea Group USA, Baden Consulting in Switzerland, Chola MS Risk Services Limited (CMSRS) in India, HPC France, HPC Italy, HPC Germany, Hydrophil in Austria, Mediterra in Spain, Peter J. Ramsay & Associates in Australia, and Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand.

Here are the key insights that stood out from our Global Water Working Group:

1. Water Risk as a Strategic Starting Point

A recurring theme throughout the AWS Forum was the framing of water as a business risk-not just an environmental concern. Organizations are increasingly recognizing that water scarcity, quality degradation, and watershed instability pose direct threats to operations, supply chains, and long-term resilience. This risk-based lens is helping companies prioritize water stewardship as a strategic imperative.

Reliable data and transparent reporting were emphasized as foundational tools. By identifying high-risk areas and understanding water dependencies, businesses can make informed decisions that protect both their operations and the ecosystems they rely on.

"Using risk to operations as a starting point, data and reporting are key."

2. From Box-Ticking to Basin Thinking

The forum also challenged the tendency to treat water stewardship as a compliance exercise. Speakers urged a shift from box-ticking metrics to outcome-based approaches that prioritize overall watershed health. This means moving beyond isolated site-level actions and embracing basin-scale collaboration, shared data, and nature-based solutions.

The updated AWS Standard Version 3.0 reflects this evolution, emphasizing healthy freshwater ecosystems and catchment-level resilience. The message was clear: stewardship must be credible, inclusive, and focused on long-term impact-not just short-term optics.

"Watershed health is our indicator-are we moving the needle?"

3. Water, Climate, and Biodiversity: A Triad of Interdependence

Water is no longer a siloed issue. It is deeply intertwined with climate resilience and biodiversity. Sessions emphasized that effective water stewardship must integrate ecosystem services, soil health, and nature-based solutions. The upcoming AWS Standard Version 3.0 reflects this shift, embedding climate resilience and biodiversity into its core requirements-marking a significant evolution in how we define and measure stewardship.

"Water is a strategic entry point for broader conversations on biodiversity and ecosystem health."

4. Finance as a Catalyst for Scalable Impact

Finance emerged as a central enabler of stewardship. From blended finance models in industrial parks to calls for CFO engagement in water risk mitigation, the message was clear: we need creative, accessible, and localized financing mechanisms. The forum highlighted the need to mainstream water into investment decisions and align financial flows with watershed outcomes.

"Water stability means financial stability. Stewardship must move from optional to strategic."

5. Collective Action: From Concept to Credible Practice

Whether in industrial parks, mining operations, or river basin initiatives, collective action was a recurring theme. But the forum also acknowledged the complexity: collective action is hard, messy, and often underfunded. Success stories-from a few different panels in attendance-show that trust, transparency, and local ownership are essential ingredients.

"Stewardship is a handshake-steeped in diplomacy."

6. Communication: Giving Water a Voice

Technical jargon and ESG-heavy language can alienate the very stakeholders we need to engage. The forum emphasized the power of storytelling, inclusive language, and education to build momentum. Water needs a voice-one that resonates across sectors, cultures, and communities.

"We need more than good words-we need to back up claims with action."

7. Policy and Governance: Bridging the Gaps

International policy dialogues revealed a fragmented landscape. While some progress has been made-such as the new water target at COP Baku-many global frameworks still fail to prioritize water. The call was for stronger integration of water into national adaptation plans, ESG regulations, and even defense strategies.

"If we fail on water, we fail economically."

8. AWS Standard Version 3.0: Raising the Bar for Stewardship

One of the most anticipated updates at the forum was the upcoming launch of the AWS Standard Version 3.0, expected in Q4 2025. This revision reflects the growing complexity and urgency of water-related challenges. The Standard revision session served as part of the global public consultation on the second draft of the AWS Standard V3.0. Some of the key changes in the draft include:

Streamlined Requirements : The total number of requirements has been reduced by 32 in comparison to V2.0, improving clarity and auditability while maintaining rigor.

Climate and Biodiversity Integration : New emphasis on catchment-based climate resilience and the protection of Healthy Freshwater Ecosystems and Biodiversity.

Collective Action as a Differentiator : Now a requirement exclusively for Gold certification, reinforcing its importance in achieving meaningful impact.

Improved Alignment with ESRS : Enhanced interoperability with the European Sustainability Reporting Standard (ESRS) on Water and Marine Resources (E3).

Focus on Innovation: Greater attention to water reuse, desalination, and their correlated impacts.

This evolution of the AWS Standard signals a shift toward more practical, scalable, and outcome-oriented stewardship-one that aligns with both business realities and ecological imperatives.

9. What's Next: From Echo Chambers to Ecosystems of Change

The closing message of the forum was both a challenge and an invitation: we must break out of our echo chambers. That means amplifying underrepresented voices, especially from the Global South and Indigenous communities. It means building bridges across sectors, geographies, and disciplines. And it means embracing water not just as a resource to manage-but as a foundation for resilience, equity, and shared prosperity.

Final Thoughts

The AWS Forum made one thing abundantly clear: water stewardship is no longer a niche concern. It is a global imperative that touches every sector, every community, and every future. As we move forward, let's remember that water connects us all-and that credible, collective action is our most powerful tool for change.

Stay tuned for more to come from our Global Water Working Group, including an upcoming podcast on the interconnection between water stewardship and climate resilience. Or listen to last season's podcast episode on water stewardship now.

For support on water stewardship check out our services and contact us for local support anywhere around the globe!

Subscribe to the Inogen Alliance blog for expert insight into building sustainable, risk-smart operations worldwide.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/beyond-the-watershed-key-insights-from-the-aws-forum-on-global-w-1060357