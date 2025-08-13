Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 16:42 Uhr
145 Leser
HolmesAI Closes Seed+ Round Funding, Pioneering the Future of Personalized AI Agents

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HolmesAI, a Persona-based AI Agent service platform, has successfully completed its Seed+ funding round with participation from prominent investors, including Bitrise Capital, Waterdrip Capital, and CGV Fund. To date, HolmesAI has raised a total of $3 million. The project received early-stage incubation support from both HashKey Group and a leading cloud computing company in the industry.

At HolmesAI, "Persona" represents a personalized knowledge base that enables Agents across various scenarios to really "think and act like users," thereby unleashing human creativity.

The key to creating AI Agents with authentic "human-like" qualities lies not in algorithmic complexity, but in Persona - the unique personality framework that determines an Agent's tone, expertise, and behavioral patterns. HolmesAI's groundbreaking Persona system fundamentally addresses the personalization limitations of traditional AI Agents.

Through HolmesAI, users can build comprehensive Personas that include knowledge bases, language styles, thought patterns, and behavioral preferences, enabling Agents to accurately simulate users' cognitive and expressive patterns, achieving true human liberation from repetitive tasks.

The platform's revolutionary innovation transforms each Persona into tradable digital assets. Blockchain technology ensures data sovereignty, allowing Personas to be deployed on multiple Agents. The more frequently a Persona is used, the greater the economic rewards for its creator.

"HolmesAI empowers everyone to own hyper-personalized Agents that truly reflect their individuality, finally freeing humanity from repetitive cognitive tasks," said Chris, Founder of HolmesAI. "We're starting with social media platforms, especially X, given how integral they are to modern digital life, before expanding to other industries."

HolmesAI has officially launched its Persona-powered application for the X platform. This integration allows users to create their own personalized X Agents, enabling automated and tailored post generation. The platform will also roll out an "Ignition Program," offering participants a variety of benefits.

The latest funding round, backed by several well-known institutions, underscores strong market confidence in decentralized AI Agents. "Autonomous AI is emerging as a key direction for the industry," said Kevin, Partner at Bitrise Capital. "HolmesAI's innovative Persona system enables a precise understanding of users' needs, making personalized Agents accessible to all. We believe it holds long-term value in the Web3 ecosystem."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/holmesai-closes-seed-round-funding-pioneering-the-future-of-personalized-ai-agents-302529089.html

