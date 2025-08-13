Anzeige
UV LED Market worth $2.16 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The UV LED market is expected to be valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The main factors contributing to the growth of the UV LED market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient, compact, and mercury-free lighting solutions across industrial, healthcare, and consumer applications. Due to heightened hygiene awareness, UV LEDs are widely adopted for disinfection, purification, and sterilization. These systems address environmental and safety concerns by replacing traditional mercury-based lamps and offering a longer lifespan and lower power consumption. Moreover, the global push toward sustainability and stricter environmental regulations encourages industries to adopt UV LED technologies, as they support safer, cleaner, and more eco-friendly operations.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143107738

Browse in-depth TOC on "UV LED Market"

232 - Tables
76 - Figures
232 - Pages

UV LED Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 1.23 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 2.16 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%

Market Size Available for

2021-2030

Forecast Period

2025-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By technology, power output, application, end user, and region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Limited thermal tolerance and reliability issues in high-density UV LED arrays

Key Market Opportunities

Increased use in robotic and autonomous disinfection systems

Key Market Drivers

Regulatory push and environmental bans accelerating shift to mercury-free UV disinfection solutions


By technology, the UV-C segment is expected to account for the largest share of the UV LED market in 2030.

The UV-C segment is projected to account for the largest share of the UV LED market during the forecast period. The adoption of UV-C LEDs is accelerating due to their proven effectiveness in disinfection and sterilization, especially in healthcare, water treatment, air purification, and surface sanitation applications. Their ability to inactivate bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens without chemicals has made them highly valuable in the post-pandemic era, where hygiene and public health standards have become more stringent. UV-C LEDs are compact, mercury-free, and capable of instant on/off functionality, offering safer and more flexible integration into portable and smart devices.

By application, the disinfection segment is projected to secure the largest share of the UV LED market in 2030.

The disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the UV LED market in 2030. The adoption of UV LEDs in disinfection applications is growing rapidly due to their ability to provide effective, chemical-free sterilization of air, water, and surfaces across healthcare, residential, and commercial settings. Their compact size, instant-on capability, and low heat emission allow seamless integration into various devices, from handheld sanitizers to HVAC systems and water purifiers.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=143107738

By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the UV LED market in 2030.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest UV LED industry share in 2030. The adoption of UV LEDs in the Asia Pacific region is being driven by rapid industrial growth, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for water and air purification solutions. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India actively promote energy-efficient technologies through favorable regulations and subsidy programs, accelerating the shift from mercury-based lighting to UV LED systems. Growing urbanization, industrial automation, and government initiatives focused on clean energy and environmental safety continue to reinforce the region's position as a major growth hub for UV LED technologies.

The key companies in the UV LED companies include Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd. (South Korea), NICHIA CORPORATION (Japan), STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Crystal IS, Inc., EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (Taiwan), LITE-ON Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), Broadcom (US), Bolb Inc. (US), and Luminus, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=143107738

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Supercapacitor Market by Type (Electric Double Layer Capacitors, Hybrid Capacitors, Pseudocapacitors), Capacitance Range (<100 F, 100-1,000 F, >1,000 F), Electrode Material (Carbon, Composites, Metal Oxides, Conducting Polymers) - Global Forecast to 2030

Containerized Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market by Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Advanced Lead-acid, Sodium-based Batteries), Capacity (<1,000 kWh, 1,000-5,000 kWh, >5,000 kWh), Container Size (10 Feet, 20 Feet, 40 Feet) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/uv-led-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/uv-led.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uv-led-market-worth-2-16-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302528766.html

