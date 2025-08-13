Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com ), a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and tech, looks at the booming AI infrastructure market and new player, New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI), formerly New Era Helium, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEHC), a next-generation platform developing integrated solutions across energy, power, and digital infrastructure.





New Company in the Booming AI Infrastructure Market - New Era energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI)

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure market is on track for unprecedented growth, poised to surpass $200 billion USD in spending by 2028 according to the latest findings from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Tracker. Organizations increased spending on compute and storage hardware infrastructure for AI deployments by 97% year-over-year in the first half of 2024, reaching $47.4 billion.

AI infrastructure stocks making recent headlines include Applied Digital Corporation, CoreWeave and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Now there is a new player is in the mix; a company that has a history as an energy supplier is aiming to power up the AI revolution. New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) just announced it has changed its corporate name to reflect its new business strategy and direction.

From the news:

This rebrand reflects the Company's recent strategic transformation into a vertically integrated energy supplier, creating a platform for next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets, including powered land and powered shells. The Company delivers turnkey solutions that will enable hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership and future-proof their infrastructure investments. New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI), projects generational AI infrastructure demand will grow exponentially over the next decade, driven by rising capacity and significant increases in sector investment.

The Company remains under the same leadership team and continues to execute the strategy it introduced with its Texas Critical Data Centers (TCDC) project focused on integrating behind-the-meter power (off-grid) and real estate ("Powered Land"), and digital infrastructure tailored for the rapidly expanding AI compute market.

Texas Critical Data Centers, currently under development in Ector County, Texas is a scalable, up to 1 gigawatt (GW) AI and high-performance computing (HPC) campus designed to meet accelerating demand for compute capacity and clean energy. Located in one of North America's leading AI corridors, TCDC will deliver liquid-cooled, high-efficiency compute infrastructure with speed, resilience, and sustainability.

In line with its strategic focus on power and compute infrastructure, the Company is in discussions with various parties on how best to maximize its natural gas and helium assets. The Company remains committed to the global AI ecosystem, where helium continues to play a crucial role in semiconductor manufacturing and the future growth of AI. The Company will seek to maximize shareholder value of its natural gas and helium assets while pivoting to AI infrastructure development efforts. Updates will be provided as developments occur.

The Company has launched a newly updated website featuring refreshed branding and messaging. A revised investor presentation outlining the strategic roadmap will be available shortly.

E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era Helium, Inc. commented: "This name change marks the next chapter. It's a clear signal of who we are and where we're headed. We are the bridge between Silicon Valley and Houston, connecting the compute demands of tomorrow with the energy systems of today, for a shared digital future. With a growing base of vertically integrated assets, from powered land to powered shells, we bring deep infrastructure and energy expertise to help hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators deploy future-ready HPC campuses faster. Our new name: New Era Energy & Digital, perfectly captures the full breadth of our expanded strategic vision: delivering the physical foundation that powers American innovation."

On July 30th, Applied Digital Corporation, a designer, builder and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2025. The Company also provided an operational update. Looking at their numbers and commentary from management, the AI infrastructure demand is a driving force in their revenue growth,

From the news:

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenues: $38.0 million, up 41% from the prior year comparable period

Net loss attributable to common stockholders: $26.6 million, down 25% from the prior year comparable period

Net loss attributable to common stockholders per basic and diluted share: $0.12, down 57% from the prior year comparable period

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders: $7.6 million

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders per diluted share: $0.03

Adjusted EBITDA: $1.0 million

Recent Highlights:

Announced 250MW AI Data Center Leases With CoreWeave in North Dakota: Over the approximately 15-year lease terms, Applied Digital anticipates generating approximately $7 billion in contracted revenue from the leases.

Since the end of the fourth quarter 2025, CoreWeave exercised its option for an additional 150MW, which would bring the total capacity leased by CoreWeave to 400MW and would add approximately $4 billion in contracted revenue, which would bring total contracted revenue to approximately $11 billion for the approximately 15-year lease terms.

Released white paper, AI Factory: A Case Study of Total Ownership, which explains how site selection in regions like the Dakotas and data center design choices can significantly reduce the long-term costs of generative AI infrastructure.

"Building on the momentum from these leases and the surging demand for AI infrastructure, we're actively marketing our multi-gigawatt pipeline to a diverse group of customers," said Wes Cummins, Chairman and CEO of Applied Digital. "Over the past two years, we've streamlined our processes, enhanced our building design for greater flexibility, and established a repeatable approach supported by a strong supply chain. As a result, we've reduced projected build times from 24 months to 12 to 14 months, which we believe will enable us to deliver large-scale projects faster and more efficiently."

Strengthening its position as a leader in AI infrastructure, CoreWeave recently announced it closed a $2.6 billion delayed draw term loan facility ("DDTL 3.0 Facility"), continuing the company's investment in world-class infrastructure tailored for artificial intelligence. The funding will be used to support the purchase and maintenance of advanced equipment, hardware, and cloud infrastructure systems to deliver services under a long-term agreement with OpenAI.

"We're proud to partner with leading financial institutions on this landmark transaction that delivers on our commitment to lower our cost of capital," said Brannin McBee, Chief Development Officer and co-founder of CoreWeave. "This is another step forward in our ability to provide our highly specialized AI cloud platform at massive scale to meet the demands of our innovative clients."

"CoreWeave is an important partner in OpenAI's overarching AI infrastructure platform," said Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI. "Scaling advanced AI requires world-class compute infrastructure, and partnering with CoreWeave and leading financial institutions enables us to train more capable models and deliver better experiences to people around the world."

Analysts and investors are loving the AI infrastructure boom.

According to a recent article, "Vertiv Holdings Co. has delivered standout stock performance in 2025, up 23% in 2025, significantly outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.7% gain during the same timeframe. Over the past 12 months, Vertiv stock surged nearly 97%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500's 20% growth. Notably, a major portion of Vertiv's gains occurred after April, with shares up 46% over the past three months."

"Vertiv Holdings was recently rated 'Outperform' by William Blair analysts, citing its pivotal role in meeting surging demand for artificial intelligence-driven data center infrastructure. The expanding adoption of generative AI, cloud software, and high-performance computing is driving a projected annual increase in data center capacity of 13-20 GW through 2030, leading to a potential 100 GW in new capacity."

On July 30th the company reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

From the news:

Vertiv delivered strong second quarter performance with net sales of $2,638 million, representing a 35% increase ($685 million) from the prior year period, driven by robust data center demand and continued market penetration. Orders momentum remained robust, with second quarter 2025 organic orders increasing approximately 15% year-over-year and 11% sequentially from first quarter 2025. Our TTM organic orders for the period ending June 30, 2025 grew approximately 11% compared to the prior year TTM period, reflecting sustained market demand. Our strong market position is evidenced by our growing backlog of $8.5 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.2X for the quarter.

"Vertiv's second quarter performance demonstrates the strength of our market position and our ability to execute at scale," said Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv's Chief Executive Officer. "Our 35% sales growth and robust orders momentum reflect both strong market demand and our expanded capabilities to serve our customers' increasingly complex infrastructure needs. We are strategically investing in capacity expansion and accelerating our innovation pipeline to capitalize on unprecedented data center growth, particularly in AI-enabled infrastructure. The announced agreement to acquire Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets further strengthens our position in the fast-growing data center market. As we progress on our strong growth trajectory, we are vigorously addressing some temporary margin challenges which we anticipate will be materially addressed by the end of 2025. Given our strong performance, backlog and positive outlook, we are raising our full-year adjusted diluted EPS, net sales, adjusted operating profit and adjusted free cash flow forecast, positioning Vertiv for even stronger performance in the quarters ahead."

The makert and investors reacted positively to the news of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: NUAI) rebranding, with the stock gaining in early trading. With their focus on energy in the future of AI Infrastructure growth and demand, they are right on the money.

"IDC expects AI adoption to continue growing at a remarkable pace as hyperscalers, CSPs, private companies, and governments around the world are increasingly prioritizing AI. Growing concerns around energy consumption for AI infrastructure will become a factor in datacenters looking for alternatives to optimize their architectures and minimize energy use" said Lidice Fernandez , Group Vice President, Worldwide Enterprise Infrastructure Trackers.

Get more AI and robotics stock investing ideas with Investorideas.com free tech stock

Sign up for free trading and stock news alerts at Investorideas.com

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This article featuring New Era Helium, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEHC) is part of Investorideas.com paid for content creation services. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

AI and tech stocks - Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast services at Investorideas.com

