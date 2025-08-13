MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 31 July 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
(the "Company")
13 August 2025
Monthly Newsletter as at 31 July 2025
The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc newsletter as at 31 July 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732
