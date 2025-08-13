Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
(the "Company")
13 August 2025
LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2025
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.
- ENDS-
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
© 2025 PR Newswire