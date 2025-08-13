Hudini enters a strategic partnership with Nexevo Solutions

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart hospitality solutions provider Hudini and IT Support & Consultancy firm Nexevo Solutions today announced a strategic partnership to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end technology solutions for hospitality customers across the UK and Europe.

By combining Hudini's guest experience software with Nexevo's robust hardware offering, the partnership enables hotels and service-driven businesses to implement fully integrated technology ecosystems.

The collaboration marks a significant step in Hudini's expansion strategy within the UK and broader European markets. Through this partnership, Hudini can now provide its customers with a complete technology package, combining its proprietary guest experience software with high-quality hardware such as smart TVs, interactive kiosks, and tablets, sourced and supported by Nexevo Solutions. With Nexevo's local presence and customer service capabilities, Hudini's customers will benefit from streamlined procurement, faster deployment, localised support, and a unified service experience.

As part of the agreement, Nexevo Solutions will act as a reseller for Hudini, introducing the brand's innovative guest engagement software to its established network of clients in hospitality, retail, healthcare, and leisure sectors. The partnership allows Hudini to tap into new regional opportunities while offering customers a seamless solution that bridges both software and physical devices.

"Partnering with Nexevo Solutions strengthens our ability to deliver a truly end-to-end digital experience for hospitality brands in Europe. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify technology adoption for hotels," said Prince Thampi, CEO and Founder of Hudini.

Ben Donaldson, CEO and Founder said: "By joining forces with Hudini, we're bringing powerful digital experiences to our clients with a blend of best-in-class hardware and innovative guest experience software. Together, we're empowering hospitality businesses to deliver smarter, more connected experiences that meet the demands of today's digital-first guests."

About Hudini

Hudini is the leading digital transformation platform for the hospitality industry, leveraging proprietary middleware and an AI-powered omnichannel guest interface driven by data. Designed to boost guest engagement and hotel revenue, Hudini enhances the guest experience through personalised, immersive interactions. With over 100 pre-built integrations across various functionalities, Hudini allows guests to communicate, control, and connect with hotels like never before. Serving over 500 hotels across 30 countries, Hudini is rapidly setting the standard for digital transformation in hospitality. To learn more about Hudini, visit www.hudini.io

