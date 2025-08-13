New Hope Network: NBJ Summit Unites Leaders to Navigate Market Disruption and Transformation

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / NBJ Summit 2025 , the nutrition and dietary supplements industry's flagship invite-only event hosted by New Hope Network, wrapped up four days of high-impact conversations, collaborative leadership and future-focused insights. Top executives, thought leaders and industry experts convened to navigate the rapid shifts redefining the $70 billion dietary supplement industry . With the theme of "Nutrition Industry Transformation: Leading Through Innovation," the Summit arrived at a pivotal moment as the market evolves through convergence with healthcare, technology and shifting consumer expectations.

From keynotes to panel discussions and workshops, the conversation was anchored by visionary speakers who challenged conventional thinking and outlined bold strategies for the future. Calley Means, Co-Founder of Truemed, opened with a powerful call-to-action on how dietary supplements can play a pivotal role in solving systemic healthcare challenges, urging leaders to reimagine healthcare through nutrition solutions. Diana Kander, New York Times-bestselling author and keynote speaker on curiosity and innovation, championed curiosity as a catalyst for business transformation, sharing actionable insights for navigating disruption with agility and fostering a culture of innovation within organizations. Ben Greenfield, Founder of Ben Greenfield Life and Co-Founder of Life Network, closed with a cutting-edge exploration of personalized nutrition, biohacking and the future of human optimization, challenging attendees to rethink the boundaries of health and performance.

"This year's program was not just about discussing the future of our industry, it was about equipping leaders with the strategies, insights and partnerships to shape it," said Jessica Rubino, VP of Content and Summits, who serves as NBJ Summit Co-Chair, along with Bill Giebler, Nutrition Business Journal Content & Insights Director, and Tom Aarts, NBJ Summit Founder. "From science-driven innovation to navigating regulatory shifts, the conversations sparked here will ripple far beyond these four days," Rubino said.

Beyond the keynotes, NBJ Summit 2025 delivered a dynamic program of panels and discussions addressing the forces reshaping the nutrition and supplements landscape, from regulatory changes and AI-driven innovation to the growing influence of personalized nutrition. Industry leaders explored how advancements in technology, evolving consumer demands and scientific breakthroughs are transforming outdated business models and opening new growth pathways. The future of supplement retail was a key theme, with experts from Amazon, TikTok and Whole Foods offering perspectives on how digital platforms, transparency and omnichannel strategies are redefining the consumer discovery journey. Conversations also examined emerging categories like longevity, gut health and cognitive performance, while regulatory and policy experts provided critical guidance for navigating an increasingly complex compliance landscape.

Complementing the scheduled sessions, the event fostered continuous opportunities for meaningful connection and networking, including golf, pickleball, Porsche driving, a pool party and al fresco dining. The Summit's culminating event, the Executive Wellness Experience, offered attendees a rejuvenating blend of networking, immersive wellness treatments such as biohacking demos and a curated functional nutrition menu that perfectly embodied the event's holistic approach to high-performance leadership.

As the industry stands at the intersection of health innovation and market disruption, NBJ Summit remains an essential forum for visionary leaders. To stay connected with the nutrition industry, including trends, market sizing and opportunities year-round, visit nutritionbusinessjournal.com . Looking ahead, save the date for the 2026 NBJ Summit, returning to Terranea Resort on July 27-30, 2026. For more information and ongoing updates, visit: www.nbjsummit.com

About Nutrition Business Journal

Nutrition Business Journal guides decision makers in the nutrition, health, and wellness space in developing their strategy, understanding trends, realizing opportunity and analyzing potential risks. NBJ's market research reports provide business intelligence and thought leadership to all levels of the nutrition industry. Each report is exhaustively researched by our staff of industry experts and presents an analysis of markets, trends, competition, and strategy in the U.S. and global nutrition industry. Learn more at nutritionbusinessjournal.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

