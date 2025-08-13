MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Data Center GPU Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Data Center GPU Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights VULTR, Yotta Infrastructure, Rackspace Technology, Gcore, AceCloud, and Snowcell, among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Data Center GPU Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Data Center GPU Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

AceCloud is a seasoned provider of cloud computing and cybersecurity solutions, with over 15 years of industry experience. Its offerings include public and AWS cloud services, cloud GPU solutions powered by NVIDIA, and managed security services such as EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response), EPP (Endpoint Protection Platform), and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management). Committed to a customer-first approach, AceCloud provides 24/7 human support, scalable cloud infrastructure, and advanced cyber defense and recovery capabilities. Catering to a global client base from data centers in India and the US, AceCloud serves diverse industries with customized solutions that address evolving digital challenges. The company has earned multiple awards for innovation and client satisfaction, positioning itself as a trusted partner for organizations navigating cloud transformation and cybersecurity.

Shakti Cloud is an advanced AI-centric cloud platform developed by Yotta Data Services , a leading digital transformation provider in India. Launched in early 2024, Shakti Cloud is designed to accelerate AI adoption across various industries by offering high-performance computing resources tailored for AI workloads. The platform leverages cutting-edge technologies, including NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core and L40S GPUs, to deliver exceptional performance for AI model training, development, and deployment. Shakti Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of services to support the entire AI lifecycle. Its offerings include AI Lab as a Service, which provides virtual workspaces for hands-on AI learning and experimentation; AI Workspace as a Service, offering pre-configured NVIDIA GPU environments for rapid development; and Serverless AI Inferencing, enabling real-time inferencing without the need to manage underlying infrastructure. Additionally, the platform provides GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) for on-demand access to GPU resources and Kubernetes Clusters as a Service (K8SaaS) for deploying and managing containerized applications.

SnowCell provides a cloud platform designed to meet the needs of AI, machine learning, and graphics rendering applications. Its infrastructure emphasizes high performance, cost-efficiency, and scalability, enabling users to deploy and manage GPU-accelerated workloads effectively. The platform supports both on-demand and reserved instances, offering flexibility to accommodate various project requirements. The company offers a range of services, including machine learning solutions, VFX rendering, and real-time data analytics. Its infrastructure is built to handle intensive computational tasks, providing users with the necessary resources to accelerate their projects. SnowCell's platform is designed to be customizable, allowing users to tailor their computing resources to specific needs. It supports hybrid solutions that combine the flexibility of cloud computing with the control of on-premises hardware.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 70 companies, of which the top 11 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Data Center GPU Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), Function (Training and Inference), Capacity (Generative AI, Machine Learning, Natural language processing (NLP), and computer vision), and End-User.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

