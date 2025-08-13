Desert Oasis Healthcare Supports Alzheimer's Coachella Valley and Its Upcoming "Celebration of Care" Open House

DOHC champions vital dementia support services ahead of ACV's October 29 Celebration of Care

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / One of the desert's most impactful nonprofits, Alzheimer's Coachella Valley (ACV), is inviting the community to attend its upcoming Open House: A Celebration of Care on Wednesday, October 29, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Berger Foundation Charitable Center, located at 75105 Merle Street, Suite 800 in Palm Desert. Guests will enjoy an inspiring evening hosted by KESQ meteorologist Patrick Evans.

This special fundraising event will support ACV's mission of providing free support, education, and resources for people and families affected by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Alzheimer's accounts for 60-80% of dementia cases and currently impacts an estimated 610,000 Californians, a number projected to grow to 840,000 by 2025. Alzheimer's is the 5th leading cause of death in California and the only condition in the top 10 without a known cause, cure, or prevention. An estimated 19,635 seniors in the Coachella Valley are currently living with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias (based on a 17% prevalence rate applied to the senior population) and not to mention the estimated 1 to 3 caregivers impacted for each diagnosed.

All donations to ACV stay local, directly benefiting those in the Coachella Valley. Alzheimer's Coachella Valley offers a wide range of programs designed to support both those living with dementia and their caregivers. One of its cornerstone programs is Club Journey, a social engagement group that provides stimulating activities and connection for those with early to mid-stage memory loss.

"Without the support of our community, and grantors like DOHC, ACV would not be in existence.

DOHC's generous donations and sponsorships ensure that ACV programs grow along with the needs of our community," said Dominick Calvano, President and founder of ACV.

Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) has been a proud and passionate supporter of ACV, recognizing the organization's life-changing and life-saving impact on local families facing dementia. Our partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to providing compassionate, community-based care for those navigating cognitive decline. One of our joint goals is the expansion of ACV's vital Club Journey program - from two days a week to three - so even more people can access the social connection, enrichment, and support that this program provides. DOHC is honored to stand alongside ACV in this mission, ensuring no one in our community faces Alzheimer's alone.

"Alzheimer's Coachella Valley is a lifeline for so many families in our community, and DOHC is proud to support their mission of compassionate, local care," said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director of DOHC.

DOHC is proud to support ACV's life-changing work and encourages the community to get involved in this important cause. To learn more or donate, visit www.cvalzheimers.org .

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

