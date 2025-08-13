Realdrseattle: Dr. Javad Sajan, MD, Reaches 1000 Google Reviews

Seattle Plastic Surgeon has more Google reviews than any other Plastic Surgeon in Washington State

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Dr. Javad Sajan, plastic surgeon at Allure Esthetic, has surpassed 1000+ Google reviews, a remarkable milestone that reflects the trust and satisfaction of his patients. He now holds the highest number of Google reviews of any plastic surgeon in Washington State, making him one of the most recognized and trusted providers in the region.

More than just a number, Dr. Sajan's 1000+ Google reviews represent real stories, real outcomes, and real patient voices. From life-changing surgical transformations to compassionate post-operative care, these reviews highlight the complete patient experience at Allure Esthetic.

Real Stories from Dr. Sajan's Patients

Here are a few stories from patients whose lives have been transformed by Dr. Sajan's care:

"Dr Sajan did my breast augmentation and facial feminization surgeries. I am one week post surgery and love how everything has turned out!!! They have taken care of me so well!!! I definitely recommend coming to see him". - Christina Samone

Wonderful experience!!!! Dr. Sajan worked with me to make my mommy makeover dreams come true! 10/10 would recommend."- Amanda Medina

Deep Expertise in High-Demand Procedures

Dr. Sajan's practice focuses on advanced plastic and reconstructive procedures of the face and body. His main specialties include tummy tuck, mommy makeover, breast augmentation, and liposuction. Each of Dr. Sajan's procedures is unique and tailored for the patient.

Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty) : Removes excess skin and tightens muscles after pregnancy or significant weight changes, and Dr. Sajan performs a drainless tummy tuck.

Mommy Makeover: Combines tummy tuck, breast enhancement or lift, and liposuction to restore post-pregnancy shape that Dr. Sajan completes in a single-stage surgery.

Breast Augmentation : Enhances breast size and shape using breast implants or fat transfer, customized to the patient's goals, which Dr. Sajan performs with no scars on the chest

Liposuction : Targets specific areas or offers full "Lipo 360" contouring for balanced, smooth results, in which Dr. Sajan can etch in abdominal muscles

Education that Extends Beyond the Clinic

Dr. Sajan extends his patient care beyond the clinic through three trusted resources- realdrseattle.tv , the Allure Esthetic YouTube Channel , and The Plastic Surgeon Podcast . Each one offers real patient stories to help people understand their surgical options and recovery.

RealDrSeattle.tv: Dr. Sajan created realdrseattle.tv to give patients an unfiltered look at what it's like to have surgery at Allure Esthetic.

Allure Esthetic YouTube Channel: The Allure Esthetic YouTube Channel is home to Dr. Sajan's library of educational videos, behind-the-scenes insights, and detailed procedure overviews.

The Plastic Surgeon Podcast: Here, Dr. Sajan invites patients, medical professionals, and industry experts to share their stories in honest, long-form conversations.

About Dr. Javad Sajan

Dr. Javad Sajan is a Seattle-based plastic surgeon known for comprehensive patient education, outcome-driven care, and a portfolio of advanced cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. He offers a full spectrum of treatments, from breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and mommy makeover to targeted liposuction.

