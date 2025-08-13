Vellox Group, the global leader in unified aviation operations software, today announced the acquisition of ADSoftware ("ADS"), a French-based provider of CAMO and maintenance software trusted by high-criticality aviation operators around the world.

This move expands Vellox's platform into the maintenance domain, creating an unprecedented one-stop solution for operations and airworthiness management. ADS joins Vellox's mission to deliver the industry's most comprehensive and integrated platform for aviation operators, offering unified workflows that eliminate silos between flight operations and maintenance.

With ADS onboard, Vellox now covers the entire operational and maintenance lifecycle. Over 70 ADS customers will benefit from access to Vellox's global infrastructure, advanced product development resources, and 24/7 support. All ADS employees will remain in place and join Vellox, ensuring service continuity and accelerating innovation. ADS's flagship ERP, AIRPACK, will be rebranded under the Vellox umbrella as part of the unified platform strategy.

"ADSoftware is a natural fit for Vellox's disruptor vision," said Aleksandra Banas, CEO of Vellox Group. "Together, we're reshaping how aviation operators run their businesses from the cockpit to the hangar-with a single, integrated platform."

The acquisition strengthens Vellox's position in mission-critical aviation sectors such as EMS, defense, and industrial operations-segments that demand zero compromise on compliance, safety, and reliability. Integrating flight, crew, and maintenance data unlocks predictive analytics, smarter compliance tools, and improved operational uptime, setting new industry benchmarks.

"Joining Vellox is a major milestone. We're excited to scale globally while staying true to our roots in innovation, product excellence, and long-term customer partnerships," said Inès Gur, Acting Managing Director of ADSoftware.

The unified platform will give operators access to:

Seamless workflows across planning, dispatch, safety, and maintenance

A single, cohesive user experience

Advanced decision support and analytics tools

Elevated compliance and audit-readiness

"ADS is the missing piece that makes our platform unrivaled," said Krister Genmark, SVP of Revenue at Vellox. "No one else offers a fully unified ecosystem for high-criticality aviation like we now do."

"ADSoftware exceeds every benchmark we set for our investments-founder-led, product-first, and beloved by customers. We're thrilled to welcome ADS into the Vellox platform and to support its continued innovation on a global scale," said Paul Yancich, Managing Director at Arcadea Group.

For more information on Vellox Group and its innovative aviation software, visit velloxgroup.com.

About ADSoftware

Founded in 1998 in France, ADSoftware provides modular ERP solutions for maintenance and airworthiness management. Its customers span airlines, military fleets, MRO providers, and helicopter operators. Known for reliability and regulatory depth, ADS's AIRPACK suite supports CAMO and MRO operations worldwide.

About Vellox Group

Vellox Group is the world's most unified aviation software platform, formed by combining Flight Vector, Spidertracks, Air Maestro, Complete Flight-and now ADSoftware. Serving emergency, defense, utility, and government operators, Vellox delivers data-rich, fully integrated tools for flight ops, dispatch, safety, crew, and maintenance.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group is a permanent capital investor in founder-led vertical software businesses. With a long-term investment approach, Arcadea enables its companies-like Vellox-to pursue bold innovation and sustained market leadership in mission-critical sectors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250813852457/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Krister Genmark SVP, Revenue, Vellox Group (kgenmark@velloxgroup.com)

Paul Yancich Managing Director, Arcadea Group (yancich@arcadeagroup.com)