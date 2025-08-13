Sun Country Airlines names D. Torque Zubeck as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) announced today that D. Torque Zubeck, formerly a managing director with Alaska Airlines, will join Sun Country as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on Tuesday, September 2.

Zubeck brings more than 30 years of finance experience to Sun Country, including more than 22 years of airline leadership roles. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Mesa Airlines from 2021 to 2023. Prior to Mesa, Zubeck worked for 20 years at Alaska Airlines, including serving as managing director of finance, audit, cargo operations, and commercial partnerships. Among his accomplishments, he led the successful integration of Virgin America into Alaska Airlines.

"We're excited that Torque has agreed to join Sun Country, bringing his extensive experience in finance, commercial, and operational leadership from both Alaska Airlines and Mesa Airlines," said Jude Bricker, Sun Country President and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm confident he will be a great addition to the team."

His business experience includes serving as CFO for two private companies in the Seattle region, including the Seattle Hospitality Group, and business consulting, financial planning, and non-profit management.

Zubeck earned his bachelor's degree at Stanford University and MBA at Eastern Michigan University.

In addition, Stephen Coley has been permanently named Senior Vice President and Head of Operations effective Aug. 13.

Coley has been serving as Interim Head of Operations since late April. Since he joined Sun Country as the Vice President of Tech Ops in January 2025, Coley has prioritized the culture of safety, appointed a new Tech Ops leadership team, led operational changes to improve maintenance reliability, and has been key to inducting eight new Amazon freighters.

"Steve will help lead Sun Country's operations in our increased cargo flying in 2025 along with our expected passenger service growth," Bricker said. "Most important, Steve is a strong leader and has created great working relationships with his team members and Sun Country's leadership team."

Prior to joining Sun Country, Coley served as Director of Base Maintenance for United Airlines since 2023. Before that he worked for HAECO Americas and held roles with TIMCO Aviation Services from 2005 to 2012. He began his career as an Airframe and Powerplant Technician. Coley received an A&P from Guildford Technical College. He has more than 22 years of operational and industry experience.

Bill Trousdale, who served as Interim Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will continue as Sun Country's Vice President of FP&A and Treasurer. Trousdale has been with Sun Country for nearly eight years.

"I'd like to thank Bill for stepping into the challenging role of interim CFO and am pleased that he remains a finance leader of the airline," Bricker added.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically and synergistically deploys shared resources for our passenger service, including scheduled service and charter, and cargo service segments. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

