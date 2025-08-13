International Isotopes Inc. Announces Fiscal Results For The Second Quarter And Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Sale of product for the first six months of 2025 increased 13.5% or $820,529

Net Income (Loss) the first six months of 2025 improved 29% to a loss of $273,479

Non-GAAP EBITDA(1) the first six months of 2025 improved 151% or $142,091

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) (the "Company" or "INIS") is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025. Revenue from the sale of product for the second quarter of 2025 was $3,655,320, an increase of $486,087 or 15.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year, and for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $6,894,220, an increase of $820,529 or 13.5% from the same period in the prior year. Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 improved to $160,785 from a loss of $233,445 in the same period last year, a 27% increase, and for the first six months of 2025 improved to $273,479, a 29.4% improvement from the same period in the prior year. Non-GAAP EBITDA(1) increased to $1,199 in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $85,202, and non-GAAP EBITDA(1) for the first six months of 2025 improved to $51,569, a 157% improvement from the same period in the prior year. The Company also reported a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) of $39,114 for the second quarter of 2025 and $174,020 for the first six months of 2025.

Increases for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were driven primarily by growth of sales of Nuclear Medicine Standards products and Cobalt product sales, partially offset by a decrease in sales of Theranostics products compared to the same period in the prior year.

Shahe Bagerdjian, President & CEO of the Company, said, "We are happy with our growth of sales, ending this quarter with a 15% increase and 13.5% growth for the first half compared to last year. We still anticipate a solid 2nd half of 2025 due to increased seasonal sales of Cobalt products, and the launch of new products. "

Segment Results

Theranostics Products

Revenue from the sale of Theranostics Products for the first six months of 2025 was $3,692,233, compared to $4,074,213 for the same period in the prior year. This is a decrease of $381,757 or 9% compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a loss of some standing order customers. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company received US FDA approval to add an additional raw material supplier. We continue to see demand for generic sodium iodide I-131 pharmaceutical and I-131 theranostic API products, which are used in radiolabeling third party drug products.

Nuclear Medicine Standards

Revenue from the sale of Nuclear Medicine Standards products for the first six months of 2025 was $2,340,580, compared to $1,173,311 for the same period in the prior year. This represents an increase of $1,167,269 or 99%, compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to remedying of the global shortage of Cobalt-57 isotope, which lasted from January 2024 to late July 2024. Additionally, our Nuclear Medicine Standards segment continues to be impacted by an on-going global outage of Gd-153, which is the raw material in the Company's key products, BM53 line sources. We expect full year 2025 revenues in this segment to reflect historically normal amounts as the supply chain has normalized, and we continue to launch new products under our RadQual and PhanQual brands.

Cobalt Products

Revenue from the sale of Cobalt Products for the first six months of 2025 was $750,465, compared to $826,167 for the same period in the prior year. This represents a decrease of $75,702 or 9%, compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to timing of sales over the course of the last 12 months. Large value sales of high activity Cobalt-60 sources are seasonal and occur at various times throughout the year. Frequently the timing of these sales can have a significant impact on period comparisons. Fiscal 2024 marked a historical high in Cobalt Product sales for the Company. The Company remains the only domestic United States manufacturer of high activity Cobalt-60 sealed-source products. We anticipate sales of Cobalt products for the rest of 2025 to be strong based on planned production and sales in the third quarter of 2025.

Medical Devices

Revenue from the sale of Medical Device products for the first six months of 2025 was $58,089, compared to no sales for the same period in the prior year. Medical Devices was a new reportable business segment for fiscal year 2024. We have invested in this segment throughout the past three years and anticipate additional investments in the rest of 2025 as we ramp to commercialization of products. This segment includes The Swirler® and Tru-Fit Mouthpiece, Xenon System, and related accessories under the RadVent brand as well as partnering with leading manufacturers for distribution through our network of global distributors. Additionally, the Company invested in a joint venture arrangement for our EasyFill Automated Iodine Capsule System, which recently signed an exclusive distribution and servicing agreement for the full line of Scintomics ATT products. The Medical Device segment is focused on bringing products to market which help the industry improve safety, efficiency, and patient access to radiopharmaceutical diagnostics and therapeutics.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2025 2024 $ Change %

Change

2025 2024 $ Change %

Change Sale of product $ 3,655,320 $ 3,169,233 $ 486,087 15.3 %

$ 6,894,220 $ 6,073,691 $ 820,529 13.5 % Gross profit $ 2,141,559 $ 2,017,511 $ 124,048 6.1 %

$ 4,173,596 $ 3,883,622 $ 289,974 7.5 % Total Operating

Expense $ 2,276,400 $ 2,197,635 $ 78,765 3.6 %

$ 4,373,453 $ 4,329,942 $ 43,511 1.0 % Operating Profit

(Loss) Before Other

Exp $ (134,841) $ (180,124) $ 45,283 25.1 %

$ (199,857) $ (446,320) $ 246,463 55.2 % Other Income

(Expense) $ (25,944) $ (52,321) $ 27,377 51 %

$ (73,622) $ 58,824 $ (132,466) 225 % Net Income (Loss) $ (160,785) $ (233,445) $ 72,660 31.1 %

$ (273,479) $ (387,496) $ 114,017 29.4 % Net income per

common share -

basic: $ - $ - $ -



$ - $ - $ -

Net income per

common share -

diluted: $ - $ - $ -



$ - $ - $ -

Weighted avg. shares

outstanding - basic

527,355,415

522,779,643









525,718,720

521,473,413





Weighted avg. shares

outstanding - diluted

527,355,415

522,779,643









525,718,720

521,473,413







Full Earnings Release Available on INIS Website

A full version of this earnings release is available on our Investor Center website at https://intisoid.com/investor-center/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that do not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that are deemed to be unusual and non-recurring, and that we do not believe are indicative of the companies recurring operating performance, such as non-cash stock-based compensation, gain on disposal of assets, and costs associated with NRC enforcement matters and our medical devices buildout.

These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures to our results of operations as reported under GAAP. Our management uses these measures to better analyze our financial results and business operations. In management's opinion, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements by providing greater transparency into the ongoing operating performance of the Company and its future outlook. Such measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company's measurement of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies as they are not performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations































Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2025 2024 $ Change %

Change

2025 2024 $ Change %

Change Net income (loss) $ (160,785) $ (233,445) $ 72,660 31 %

$ (273,479) $ (387,496) $ 114,017 29 % Interest expense, net $ 64,039 $ 47,977 $ 16,062 -33 %

$ 126,066 $ 96,552 $ 29,514 -31 % Provision for income taxes $ 0 $ 0 $ - -

$ 0 $ 0 $ - - Depreciation and amortization $ 97,945 $ 101,447 $ (3,502) -3 %

$ 198,982 $ 200,422 $ (1,440) -1 % EBITDA $ 1,199 $ (84,021) $ 85,220 101 %

$ 51,569 $ (90,522) $ 142,091 157 % Non-cash stock-based

compensation $ (4,482) $ 21,750 $ (26,232) -121 %

$ 65,797 $ 84,400 $ (18,603) -22 % Gain on disposal of property,

plant, and equipment $ 0 $ (13,492) $ - -

$ 0 $ (13,492) $ - - NRC Enforcement Matters(a)(1) $ 30,087 $ 157,325 $ (76,527) -100 %

$ 30,087 $ 233,852 $ (76,527) -100 % Medical Devices Buildout(b)(1) $ 12,310 $ 55,805 $ (43,495) -78 %

$ 26,567 $ 138,801 $ (112,234) -81 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,114 $ 137,367 $ (98,253) -72 %

$ 174,020 $ 353,039 $ (179,019) -51 %































(a) Represents costs for an NRC violation that occurred in 2022, including legal expenses, costs for

corrective actions, and NRC fines















(b) Represents legal work for initial buildout of the Medical Devices business segment

















