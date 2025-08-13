Anzeige
WKN: 851204 | ISIN: US3825501014 | Ticker-Symbol: GTR
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 17:52
7,460 Euro
+5,76 % +0,406
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3207,35618:48
7,3127,34818:42
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 17:30 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Names Managing Director EMEA & Chief Sales Officer EMEA Consumer

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Jan-Piet van Kesteren will join Goodyear as Managing Director EMEA & Chief Sales Officer EMEA Consumer, effective September 1, reporting to Mark Stewart, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Van Kesteren will lead Goodyear's Consumer business across the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region, with a focus on driving sales execution, delivering profitable growth and advancing the company's global strategy and objectives. In addition to leading the Consumer business, he will oversee key aspects of regional governance, ensuring strategic and operational alignment across the EMEA geography.

"Jan-Piet's track record of leading large-scale businesses, developing high-performing teams and delivering strong commercial outcomes makes him a great fit for Goodyear," said Stewart. "His strategic leadership will be key to advancing our EMEA agenda-driving growth in high-value segments, strengthening our distribution model, and executing with a sharp focus on the customer."

Van Kesteren brings more than 20 years of international commercial leadership experience across the industrial and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors. Most recently, he served as managing director for Europe, Middle East & Africa at AkzoNobel and was a member of the company's Executive Committee. He also held several senior leadership roles during his 16-year tenure at Unilever across EMEA.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:
ANNA GANCARZ-LUBON
+32 473 85 07 22
[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
