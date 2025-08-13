The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Names Managing Director EMEA & Chief Sales Officer EMEA Consumer

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Jan-Piet van Kesteren will join Goodyear as Managing Director EMEA & Chief Sales Officer EMEA Consumer, effective September 1, reporting to Mark Stewart, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Van Kesteren will lead Goodyear's Consumer business across the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region, with a focus on driving sales execution, delivering profitable growth and advancing the company's global strategy and objectives. In addition to leading the Consumer business, he will oversee key aspects of regional governance, ensuring strategic and operational alignment across the EMEA geography.

"Jan-Piet's track record of leading large-scale businesses, developing high-performing teams and delivering strong commercial outcomes makes him a great fit for Goodyear," said Stewart. "His strategic leadership will be key to advancing our EMEA agenda-driving growth in high-value segments, strengthening our distribution model, and executing with a sharp focus on the customer."

Van Kesteren brings more than 20 years of international commercial leadership experience across the industrial and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors. Most recently, he served as managing director for Europe, Middle East & Africa at AkzoNobel and was a member of the company's Executive Committee. He also held several senior leadership roles during his 16-year tenure at Unilever across EMEA.

