SnapLogic, the leader in agentic integration, today announced that Founder and CEO Gaurav Dhillon will retire, marking a major milestone in the company's journey. Brad Stewart, a seasoned executive with deep experience in leading and scaling high-growth technology and services businesses, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Dhillon, who built SnapLogic into a market success over the last decade, has transitioned to Chairman and will continue to advise the company as it builds on its strong market position.

This announcement follows several key business milestones, including:

Surpassed $100M+ in ARR with continued growth beyond the milestone

Delivered the strongest Q2 in company history for ARR and pipeline growth

Have over 21 customers with more than $1M in annual spend

Over 20% of new and expansion sales tied to AI and agentic integration

Processing over 5 trillion records and 1.7 billion integrations every month for thousands of customers worldwide

Gaurav Dhillon, Founder and Chairman:

"After building SnapLogic into a market-leading position over the last decade, I've decided it's the right time to begin a new chapter. With the company, product, and team stronger than ever, I'm proud of what we've built and excited for what comes next. It's deeply satisfying to see our pioneering strategy of leading the integration market with AI prove out."

Brad Stewart, CEO:

"SnapLogic is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI, data, and enterprise automation. With a powerful platform, an impressive customer base, and a culture of innovation, I'm excited to build on Gaurav's legacy and lead the company into its next chapter."

Tom Georgens, Former NetApp CEO and SnapLogic Board Member:

"Gaurav is a visionary leader who saw the future of integration before anyone else and built SnapLogic into the clear leader it is today. On behalf of the Board, we thank him for his extraordinary leadership, authenticity, and impact. We're confident in SnapLogic's strong position and bright future."

SnapLogic's innovation in agentic integration continues to drive measurable customer success and platform adoption. As demand accelerates, the company remains focused on helping enterprises connect, orchestrate, and scale their AI-driven initiatives through a unified AI-powered platform.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

