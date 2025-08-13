Global Axial Flux Motor Market Growth at 66.7% CAGR - Revolutionizing Electric Mobility & Industry | Valuates Reports

What is the Market Size of Axial Flux Motor Market?

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Axial Flux Motor was valued at USD 272 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 16379 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 66.7% during the forecast period.

What Are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Axial Flux Motor Market?

The axial flux motor market is witnessing robust growth due to rising demand for high-performance, compact, and energy-efficient electric motors .





is witnessing due to rising demand for . Axial flux motors are revolutionizing electric mobility, industrial equipment, and renewable energy systems with unmatched torque density and significant space savings .





with and significant . Leading manufacturers and startups are heavily investing in product innovation , leveraging advanced materials and modern production techniques to improve scalability and cost-efficiency .





are heavily investing in , leveraging and to improve . The push towards electrification, sustainability, and digital transformation is driving the adoption of axial flux motors in next-generation applications .





is driving the adoption of in . Strategic collaborations, increased R&D efforts, and supportive regulations are further boosting market expansion .





are further boosting . Axial flux motors are positioned as a transformative technology in the evolving electric motor landscape, enabling more efficient, compact, and sustainable solutions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AXIAL FLUX MOTOR MARKET:

The dual-rotor single-stator type is a major driver in the axial flux motor market due to its superior torque density and power-to-weight ratio. These motors feature a compact axial configuration with two rotors flanking a central stator, effectively doubling the torque output without significantly increasing the size. This design minimizes magnetic flux leakage and optimizes magnetic utilization, making it ideal for applications with space and efficiency constraints. Electric vehicles, drones, and industrial machinery benefit from this configuration due to its improved cooling, lighter construction, and high power delivery. As demand for compact and efficient electric propulsion systems grows, dual-rotor single-stator motors are increasingly preferred in both mobility and stationary applications, fueling market growth across diverse sectors.

Single-rotor dual-stator type axial flux motors are gaining momentum in the market due to their symmetrical magnetic flux distribution and structural simplicity. This configuration places a rotor between two stators, offering high power output and improved thermal dissipation. The dual stators provide magnetic balance, enhancing efficiency and torque consistency, especially under varying load conditions. This type is widely adopted in e-mobility, industrial drives, and robotics where reliability and compactness are key. Manufacturers are focusing on this design to optimize material usage and reduce electromagnetic losses. The reduced axial length and enhanced performance make it suitable for next-generation EV drivetrains and energy-efficient industrial motors, driving demand for this configuration in advanced electromechanical systems globally.

The automotive sector is a primary catalyst for the axial flux motor market, driven by the electrification of mobility and the demand for lighter, more efficient propulsion systems. Axial flux motors offer high torque density, compact size, and reduced weight, making them ideal for electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid systems, and even e-bikes. Their flat design allows for flexible integration into vehicle architectures, such as in-wheel motors or space-constrained drivetrain layouts. Major EV manufacturers are adopting axial flux technology to improve vehicle range and performance. Additionally, growing regulatory pressure to cut emissions and increase fuel efficiency accelerates the shift toward electric powertrains. As global EV sales continue to rise, the adoption of axial flux motors is expanding rapidly.

High torque density is a crucial factor driving demand for axial flux motors, especially in sectors requiring powerful yet compact systems. Unlike radial flux motors, axial flux designs allow more magnetic material to interact per unit volume, resulting in greater torque output in a smaller footprint. This characteristic is valuable in electric vehicles, drones, and marine propulsion where space optimization is essential. Manufacturers are focused on leveraging this advantage to develop high-efficiency systems with minimal energy loss and optimal torque delivery. As applications evolve to prioritize performance and compactness, axial flux motors stand out for their ability to meet these requirements, thereby increasing their adoption across emerging and established industries.

The global shift toward e-mobility, including electric two-wheelers, e-scooters, delivery drones, and electric aircraft, is propelling the axial flux motor market forward. These solutions demand lightweight, energy-efficient, and high-torque motors to maximize battery life and extend range. Axial flux motors meet these needs with their flat design, high torque-to-weight ratio, and low electromagnetic interference. Startups and OEMs in the mobility space are investing in axial flux technology to differentiate their products and meet strict environmental regulations. With urban transportation evolving rapidly, the need for compact motors that deliver strong propulsion performance continues to grow, reinforcing axial flux motors as a preferred choice in the mobility landscape.

Energy efficiency remains a key motivator for the adoption of axial flux motors across various sectors. These motors offer higher efficiency than traditional radial flux designs due to reduced winding resistance, shorter magnetic paths, and superior thermal management. As industries and governments aim to lower energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions, the efficiency of electric motors becomes a priority. Axial flux motors contribute to these goals by enabling lighter systems with lower energy demands. Their ability to operate at higher efficiency over a wide range of speeds makes them ideal for applications in industrial automation, HVAC systems, and renewable energy. This energy-saving advantage drives market demand globally.

Industrial automation is creating significant opportunities for the axial flux motor market. These motors are being integrated into robotic arms, conveyor systems, CNC machinery, and other equipment that require compact, precise, and high-torque actuation. Axial flux motors enable faster response times, smoother motion control, and more efficient energy use compared to traditional motors. Their slim profile allows for flexible installation, which is especially valuable in space-constrained industrial environments. As industries invest in smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies, the need for high-performance, intelligent motor systems rises. Axial flux motors fulfill these evolving demands, positioning themselves as a key component in the future of digital and automated industrial workflows.

What are the major product types in the Axial Flux Motor Market?

Dual-rotor Single-stator Type

Single-rotor Dual-stator Type

What are the main applications of Axial Flux Motor Market ?

Electric Buses

Electric Trucks

Electric Supercars

Other

Who are the key players in the Axial Flux Motor Market ?

YASA Limited

Magnax

EMRAX

Phi-Power

PanGood

Omni Powertrain Technologies

Naxatra Labs

Turntide Technologies

EFLOW

Beyond Motors

Evolito

Which region dominates the Axial Flux Motor Market?

Europe leads the axial flux motor market, driven by high electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy initiatives, and industrial automation.





Key European countries, including Germany, France, and the UK, are investing heavily in high-efficiency motor technologies.





North America is a close contender, with the U.S. focusing on e-mobility, aerospace electrification, and R&D in advanced manufacturing.





The Asia-Pacific region-notably China, Japan, and South Korea-is experiencing rapid market growth due to expanding EV production, smart manufacturing, and government-backed green energy programs.





Latin America and the Middle East are emerging regions adopting axial flux motors for energy and industrial applications.





Regional market dynamics are shaped by technology maturity, regulatory support, and manufacturing capabilities, influencing adoption and growth trends.

What are some related markets to the Magsafe Accessories Market?

In 2024, the global market size of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) was estimated to be worth USD 15580 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 26010 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2025-2031.





was estimated to be worth USD 15580 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 26010 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2025-2031. High Power Density Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market





Low Voltage Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motor Market





The global market for Axial Flux Motor for Robots was valued at USD 190 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 325 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.





was valued at USD 190 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 325 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The global market for Compact Axial Flow Fan was valued at USD 465 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 612 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.





was valued at USD 465 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 612 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The global market for Axial Piston Pump was valued at USD 3142 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4009 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.





was valued at USD 3142 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4009 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The global market for Electronically Commutated (EC) Axial Cooling Fans was valued at USD 1254 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1937 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.





was valued at USD 1254 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1937 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor for Power market was valued at USD 175 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 245.2 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.





was valued at USD 175 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 245.2 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030. Permanent Magnet Drive Market





Synchronous Motors Market





The global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Traction Machine market is projected to reach USD 2833.7 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 1815 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 6.5% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

