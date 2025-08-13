DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Aug-2025 / 16:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 13 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 35,327 Highest price paid per share: 148.00p Lowest price paid per share: 145.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 145.5957p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,353,915 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,353,915) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 145.5957p 35,327

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 3000 145.00 13:22:24 00349230611TRLO1 XLON 18000 145.00 13:22:24 00349230612TRLO1 XLON 1739 146.00 13:22:26 00349230615TRLO1 XLON 1598 145.40 13:22:26 00349230616TRLO1 XLON 56 146.00 13:22:32 00349230617TRLO1 XLON 150 146.00 13:22:32 00349230618TRLO1 XLON 1466 146.00 13:22:32 00349230619TRLO1 XLON 1046 145.80 13:22:45 00349230634TRLO1 XLON 242 146.00 13:22:47 00349230643TRLO1 XLON 643 146.40 13:22:50 00349230645TRLO1 XLON 300 147.00 13:23:25 00349230679TRLO1 XLON 806 147.00 13:23:25 00349230680TRLO1 XLON 1099 146.60 13:23:53 00349230683TRLO1 XLON 300 146.60 13:23:53 00349230684TRLO1 XLON 543 146.60 13:23:53 00349230685TRLO1 XLON 286 146.60 13:23:53 00349230686TRLO1 XLON 1129 146.60 13:23:53 00349230687TRLO1 XLON 677 146.40 13:24:01 00349230707TRLO1 XLON 1033 147.80 13:26:44 00349230796TRLO1 XLON 244 147.80 13:26:44 00349230797TRLO1 XLON 570 148.00 13:30:44 00349230920TRLO1 XLON 400 148.00 13:40:21 00349231173TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 398782 EQS News ID: 2183638 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2183638&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2025 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)