WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
13.08.25 | 15:29
Dow Jones News
13.08.2025 18:21 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Aug-2025 / 16:50 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
13 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  13 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         35,327 
 
Highest price paid per share:            148.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             145.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    145.5957p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,353,915 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,353,915) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      145.5957p                        35,327

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
3000             145.00          13:22:24         00349230611TRLO1     XLON 
 
18000            145.00          13:22:24         00349230612TRLO1     XLON 
 
1739             146.00          13:22:26         00349230615TRLO1     XLON 
 
1598             145.40          13:22:26         00349230616TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              146.00          13:22:32         00349230617TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             146.00          13:22:32         00349230618TRLO1     XLON 
 
1466             146.00          13:22:32         00349230619TRLO1     XLON 
 
1046             145.80          13:22:45         00349230634TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             146.00          13:22:47         00349230643TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             146.40          13:22:50         00349230645TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             147.00          13:23:25         00349230679TRLO1     XLON 
 
806             147.00          13:23:25         00349230680TRLO1     XLON 
 
1099             146.60          13:23:53         00349230683TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             146.60          13:23:53         00349230684TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             146.60          13:23:53         00349230685TRLO1     XLON 
 
286             146.60          13:23:53         00349230686TRLO1     XLON 
 
1129             146.60          13:23:53         00349230687TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             146.40          13:24:01         00349230707TRLO1     XLON 
 
1033             147.80          13:26:44         00349230796TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             147.80          13:26:44         00349230797TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             148.00          13:30:44         00349230920TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             148.00          13:40:21         00349231173TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398782 
EQS News ID:  2183638 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2183638&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2025 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
