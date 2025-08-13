BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Reports Q2 2025 Operating and Financial Results

Significantly Advances Energy Technologies and Clyra Medical Technologies

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, today announced that its Quarterly Report for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. To view the filing in its entirety, please see:

https://www.biolargo.com/sec-filings.

BioLargo, Inc. President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert, commented, "Over the past few months and quarters, our team has done a tremendous job in progressing the value of the BioLargo portfolio. The unseen value is many multiples of our current $50 million market cap, driven by our unmatched technologies, capital-conserving strategy, highly qualified people and high impact. We are very optimistic with our emerging solutions surrounding surgical products, water treatment for the global PFAS contamination crisis and battery energy storage technology. Our team is focused on creating optimal partnerships to drive commercialization of these solutions across varying industries."

Key Highlights:

Q2 2025 and 1st Half 2025 revenues of $2,777,000 and $6,046,000, respectively, primarily due to a decreased volume of sales of Pooph, our pet odor product private labeled to a third party.

New engineering contracts to provide air quality control compliance services increased engineering segment revenue by 517%.

Clyra Medical Technologies secured a series of sales and distribution agreements covering both U.S. and international markets, expected to make Clyra's products available by 6,100 hospitals, 6,300 ambulatory surgery centers and 2,200 specialty wound care clinics in the U.S. alone.

Independent evaluation conducted by U.S. BESS Corporation, an expert provider of advanced energy storage solutions for critical infrastructure applications, confirmed breakthrough performance of BioLargo's Cellinity battery technology for grid-scale energy storage.

Cellinity, our revolutionary battery technology, signed four memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with perspective joint venture partners interested in building and operating Cellinity battery factories.

Garratt Callahan, our co-development technology partners, continued support selling and business development targeting reuse of cooling tower water, for example at data centers.

Engineering & Environmental Services is actively engaged with clients developing scope of work and budgeting for several significant projects.

At June 30, 2025, stockholders' equity was $6.060,000, assets were $12,499,000, liabilities were $6,439,000, and the Company had $3,471,000 in cash and cash equivalents.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at https://www.biolargo.com

