PR Newswire
13.08.2025 18:30 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Israel Corporation Ltd.: Israel Corp. Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") announced today its second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025.

Selected Financial Figures for the Second Quarter 2025:

$m

Q2/25

Q2/24

ILCO share in ICL profit

40

50

ILCO share in Prodalim profit

2

-

Amortization of excess cost in held companies

(2)

(1)

Financing, G&A and other at ILCO headquarter level

2

(1)

Tax income of ILCO Headquarters

1

-

Net profit to company's shareholders

43

48




Liquidity at the ILCO Headquarters Level[1]

As of June 30, 2025, total financial liabilities were $715 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $739 million of which $8 million are pledged deposits.

Net cash1 as of June 30, 2025, totaled $26 million. The net cash includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which decreases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $2 million. As of March 31, 2025, the net cash was $21 million.

Additional updates

On March 5, 2025, ILCO completed the investment agreement with Prodalim Investments Ltd, ("Prodalim"), dated January 21, 2025, after the completion of the transaction, ILCO holds approximately 27.5% of Prodalim's share capital, on a fully diluted basis. Prodalim is a private company, incorporated in Israel, which is engaged in creating natural solutions for various industries. Its products include concentrates, flavors and fragrances, beverage bases and other natural functional ingredients. In addition, Prodalim is developing innovative activities focused on the emerging world of the de-alcoholization of alcoholic beverages*

On March 27, 2025, ILCO Board of Directors decided on distribution of dividend at the sum of $15m, this in accordance with the company's dividend policy announced in January 2023. The record date was April 9, 2025, and the payment date was April 21, 2025.

ILCO financial results of ILCO are mainly affected by the results of its investees. For more details see detailed financial report.

ILCO Total Assets, Net

$m

30/06/2025

Assets


ICL (~567m shares, market value)

3,883

Prodalim (cost)

118

AKVA Group (~6.6m shares, market value)

54

Other[2]

15

Total Assets

4,070

ILCO's Net Cash

26

Total Assets, net

4,096

About Israel Corporation

Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") is a reputable public investment company, which owns and invests in high quality companies with established managements and go-to markets.

In November 2019, ILCO announced its updated strategy, ILCO plans to expand its portfolio through new investments over the next few years. ILCO plans to focus mainly on the food (inc. tech), agriculture (inc. tech), healthcare and industry 4.0 sectors. For more details please see the following link to ILCO updated Strategy Presentation

ILCO strives to generate return on its investment through active board participations and its operational and managerial expertise.

ILCO current core holdings include c.44% stake in ICL Group (NYSE:ICL, TASE:ICL), c.18% stake in AKVA Group (OB:AKVA) and c.27.5% in Prodalim (on a fully diluted basis).

ILCO is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ILCO and is included in the TA-35 Index.

For further information on ILCO, see ILCO's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see ILCO company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

Convenience Translation

The financial information found in this press release is an English summary based on the original Hebrew financial statements and is solely for the convenience of the reader. The binding version is the original in Hebrew.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of ILCO, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

Investor Relations Contacts
Idan Hizki
Vice President, Business Development
Tel: +972 3 684 4500
idanh@israelcorp.com

[1] Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.

[2] Includes 1.983m shares in Nordic Aqua Partners (OB:NOAP).

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/israel-corp-reports-results-for-second-quarter-of-2025-302529208.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
