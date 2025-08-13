Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 19:02 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dr.Leo: From the US to the World: How Dr. Leo's Dermatologist Skin Care is Winning Hearts in Southeast Asia and Latin America

With a science-driven yet gentle approach, Dr. Leo's expansion into two dynamic beauty markets is turning into a remarkable global success story.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / When Dr. Leo first appeared on the shelves of Southeast Asian beauty stores and the screens of Latin American online shoppers, few could have predicted the rapid success the brand would achieve. Known in the United States for its dermatologist-developed, clinically tested skin care, Dr. Leo has now become a name that beauty lovers thousands of miles away are talking about - and trusting.

At the heart of Dr. Leo's appeal is a simple promise: effective care that's kind to the skin. Each formula is backed by medical research, featuring proven ingredients like Salicylic Acid for clearer skin, Niacinamide for balance, and VC-377 for brightening. Every product is fragrance-free, non-irritating, and designed for all skin types - especially those prone to sensitivity.

"We don't just launch products; we listen to skin concerns in every market we enter," says a spokesperson for Dr. Leo. "In Southeast Asia, we focused on lightweight, humidity-friendly textures. In Latin America, we addressed concerns like post-acne marks and uneven tone. The response has been overwhelming."

And "overwhelming" is no exaggeration. In Southeast Asia, the brand's entry onto major e-commerce platforms saw several products shoot to the top of beauty best-seller lists within weeks. In countries like Thailand and the Philippines, reviews highlight how quickly the products calm breakouts without causing dryness - a common struggle in the region's hot, humid climate.

In Latin America, the story is just as striking. Markets such as Mexico and Colombia have embraced Dr. Leo's science-meets-gentleness approach, with customers praising visible results on stubborn skin concerns. The brand's Spanish-language social media channels are now filled with before-and-after photos and testimonials from delighted users.

Behind the numbers and the five-star reviews is a growing community. "We're seeing customers recommend us to friends, families, and even dermatologists in their own countries," the spokesperson notes. "That kind of trust is something you can't buy - it has to be earned, one result at a time."

With momentum building, Dr. Leo is already planning the next steps: more region-specific products, deeper partnerships with local retailers, and continued investment in clinical research. "Our vision is simple," the brand says. "Every skin, in every climate, deserves the best possible care."

About Dr. Leo:

Founded by a team of leading US dermatologists and researchers, Dr. Leo creates clinically proven, safe, and effective skin care designed for all skin types. The brand's portfolio includes targeted solutions for acne, brightening, repair, and deep cleansing, each tested for sensitive skin and recommended by medical professionals. Dr. Leo is available worldwide via drleo.com and select retail and e-commerce partners.

Contact:

  • Dr. Leo Skin Care

  • Email: team@drleo.com

  • Website: drleo.com



.

SOURCE: Dr.Leo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/from-the-us-to-the-world-how-dr.-leos-dermatologist-skin-care-is-winni-1060401

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.