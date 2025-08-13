Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 19:02 Uhr
105 Leser
Governor Reeves Tours General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Manufacturing Center in Tupelo

Visit Highlights Mississippi's Role in Defense Innovation and Economic Growth

TUPELO, MS / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) welcomed Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to its Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Tupelo, Miss on Tuesday, August 12, where he toured the facility and met with company leaders to discuss Mississippi's expanding role in national defense and advanced manufacturing.

Governor Tate Reeves tours GA's Tupelo, MS site with Scott Forney, President of GA-EMS, and Pete Rin

Reeves emphasized the importance of high-tech job creation and public-private partnerships in driving economic growth. GA-EMS briefed him on its manufacturing capabilities and weapons systems that complement the Golden Dome for America initiative including hypersonics, directed energy, space-based missile tracking and warning payloads and Bullseye, the company's long range precision-guided missile that will be produced in Mississippi. The Governor was also briefed on GA-EMS' investments and initiatives to support the expansion of the maritime and submarine industrial bases and its nuclear power solutions for future Mississippi data centers.

"General Atomics is helping build the future of American defense right here in Mississippi," Reeves said. "Their work reflects the strength of our workforce and the success of our pro-growth policies. Mississippi is breaking economic development records and bringing in billions in new private sector investment - and it's thanks to great companies like General Atomics."

GA-EMS operates more than 750,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Tupelo and maintains additional facilities in Iuka, Miss., with strategic access to world ports via the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway to support future shipbuilding and logistics expansion.

"This facility represents our long-term commitment to building resilient, world-class manufacturing capability in Mississippi," said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "We're investing in infrastructure and workforce development to deliver advanced technologies at scale for critical national defense priorities and to facilitate military readiness."

About General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) develops innovative technologies to create breakthrough solutions supporting operational environments from undersea to space. From electromagnetic, power generation and energy storage systems and space systems and satellites, to hypersonic, missile defense, and laser weapon systems, GA-EMS offers an expanding portfolio of capabilities for defense, government, and national security customers. GA-EMS also provides commercial products and services targeting hazardous waste remediation, oil and gas, and nuclear energy industries.

For further information, visit www.ga.com/ems

Media Contact

EMS-MediaRelations@ga.com

Contact Information

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Media Relations
Media Relations
ems-mediarelations@ga.com
858-253-3111

.

SOURCE: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/governor-reeves-tours-general-atomics-electromagnetic-systems-manufacturing-c-1060522

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.