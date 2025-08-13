Token Communities Ltd.: Another Global Company is Committed to Relocate into APOZ from Asia

A Global Beverage Company is coming to APOZ

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTCID:TKCM) has reached an agreement with a beverage equipment manufacturer to set up a bottling company at APOZ (Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone) in Texas.

According to Mr. David Champ, the President & CEO of the company, as the APOZ (Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone) project has been promoting aggressively in the Asia Pacific region over the past few months, the company has been receiving many serious inquiries from Taiwan, other Asia Pacific countries, Asian American business community and the mainstream American business communities in the U.S.

Dr. Eric Fang, a co-founder of the APOZ project further added, ZZN is a beverage production line manufacturer and beverage bottling company with many exciting products ( herbal energy drink, sports drink, vitamin drinks, ginseng wellness drinks and many more) , it is specialized in EPC (engineering, Procurement & Construction) turnkey solution and general integration service provider, tailored for liquid beverage plants worldwide. ZZN is in discussions with several U.S. beverage companies about contract manufacturing of many beverage products, such as Splash Beverage Group and others. ZZN is also discussing a possible Joint Venture strategic-alliance collaboration agreement with a major U.S. beverage company at this moment.

Ms. Tina Pei Wise, Director of Coordination commented, ZZN will create about 60 new local jobs in the beginning to start its operation at APOZ, and generate about 50 million dollars in annual sales revenue once it fulfills its Phase One production plan. As some of the production lines will be assembled at APOZ, and then export to India and other countries, the FTZ + QOE privileges will be perfect for their business development plan.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

