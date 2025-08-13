Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Last week, AT&T marked a significant milestone with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new regional hub in the Chantilly-area of Fairfax County. The five-story, 111,000-square-foot office building located at 4807 Stonecroft Boulevard in Chantilly at the Westfields International Center at Dulles now serves as home to more than 500 AT&T team members and reflects the company's continued investment in innovation, collaboration, and the future of work.

From l-r: Fairfax County Fire Chief John Butler, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Kathy Smith, Sully District, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay, AT&T Senior Vice President for Corporate Real Estate & Security Michael Ford, AT&T President for Public Sector & FirstNet Wes Anderson, , Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) President and CEO Victor Hoskins, FCEDA Senior Vice President Anna Nissinen, FCEDA Vice President of Business Investment David Kelley, FCEDA Director of National Business Investment John Blair, and AT & T Regional Director for External & Legislative Affairs Garrett McGuire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9433/262355_33648381b4698b1c_001full.jpg

"Thank you to our Fairfax County leaders and first responders. From streamlined permitting to being a trusted collaborator in testing new technologies, Fairfax has been a model partner," said AT&T's President of Public Sector Wes Anderson. "Our more than 500 AT&T colleagues working here deserve this modernized space because modernization is core to what we do. Drawing on nearly 150 years of experience, we modernize customer networks for more efficient, secure, and reliable communication. I look forward to what we can achieve together as we start this new chapter in Chantilly, Virginia."

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay, Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Chief John S. Butler, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and CEO Victor Hoskins and other dignitaries joined AT&T leadership to celebrate the grand opening and welcome the company to its new home.

"Today is a celebration of growth, vision, and partnership," said Chairman McKay. "Fairfax County is proud to support AT&T's continued evolution and success, and we are grateful for the longstanding relationship we've built together."

AT&T has deep roots in Virginia, including historic innovation such as installing the first dial telephone in the Bell System right here in the Commonwealth. The company's presence in Fairfax County is equally significant, particularly through its partnership with FirstNet, which ensures reliable, next-generation communications for first responders and public safety agencies.

"Fairfax County was among the first local governments in the nation to adopt FirstNet, and we continue to collaborate with AT&T to test new technologies that serve our residents and customers alike," said McKay.

Supervisor Kathy Smith emphasized the impact of AT&T's move on the local community and economy.

"AT&T's decision to consolidate operations in Chantilly is a major step forward. This move deepens your presence in one of the most dynamic business corridors in the country," Smith said. "Your investment speaks volumes about Fairfax County's value as a destination for business, innovation, and community impact."

The company's relocation into this state-of-the-art facility sends a strong message about the strength of Fairfax County as a global business destination. In addition to its operational footprint, AT&T has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to local engagement, contributing over $250,000 to area nonprofits in the past five years and serving as title sponsor for Volunteer Fairfax's signature day of service, VolunteerFest.

AT&T helps more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

###

About Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)

FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's top locations for business and talent, and offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. FCEDA is headquartered in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, and maintains offices in key global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles and Seoul. For more information about FCEDA, visit www.fairfaxcountyeda.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262355

SOURCE: Fairfax County Economic Development Authority