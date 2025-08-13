Flatiron's 2025 WCLC research showcases the power of multimodal real-world oncology data and innovative AI-data extraction methodologies to generate actionable evidence for people with lung cancer

Flatiron Health today announced eight abstracts leveraging its high-quality multimodal data have been accepted for poster presentation and e-Poster presentation at the IASLC 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer in Barcelona, Spain.

"AI is a transformative force enabling scale, speed, and novel insights that were previously impossible. By harnessing advanced AI across our global network of more than five million people with cancer, we're setting a new standard for real-world data at scale," said Nathan Hubbard, Chief Business Officer, Flatiron Health. "Our research at this year's World Conference on Lung Cancer exemplifies how high-quality, multimodal real-world data combined with responsible AI practices can illuminate treatment patterns, measure effectiveness, and reveal where innovation is most urgently needed."

A highlight of Flatiron's presence at WCLC 2025 is the first published research leveraging the Flatiron Health-Caris Life Sciences Clinical-Molecular Database (CMDB), the largest and most robust multimodal dataset of its kind, to identify a novel gene signature that predicts risk of liver metastasis in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). By integrating high-quality clinical data with comprehensive molecular profiling, the research addresses a critical unmet need-providing clinicians with a new tool to identify high-risk patients and potentially enable more personalized surveillance and treatment strategies.

Additional highlights include:

a poster highlighting ongoing gaps in biomarker testing after assessing over 13,000 patients with NSCLC in the US and UK

a poster providing new insights into how NSCLC is managed in the UK, including details on the most commonly used treatments, patterns in biomarker testing, and overall survival outcomes

Schedule a meeting with Flatiron Health at WCLC 2025 and follow Flatiron Health on X and LinkedIn for more updates from WCLC25.

Abstracts and Poster Presentations

A Novel Predictive Gene Signature for Liver Metastasis (LM) in NSCLC Using a Comprehensive Linked Clinical-Molecular Database

Partner: Caris Life Sciences

Poster

Session: P2.06 Pathology and Biomarkers

Presentation Number: P2.06.45

Location: Exhibit Hall

Session Start/End: Monday, September 8, 10:30AM 12PM

Real-world Biomarker Testing and Treatment Initiation in Patients with Resected Early-stage NSCLC (eNSCLC) in the US and UK

Poster

Session: P1.07 Early-Stage Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Presentation Number: P1.07.05

Location: Exhibit Hall

Session Start/End: September 7, 10:30AM 12PM

Real-World Outcomes of Prophylactic Cranial Irradiation in Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Treated with First-Line Immunotherapy and Platinum-Etoposide

Poster

Session: P3.13 Small Cell Lung Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors

Presentation Number: P3.13.10

Location: Exhibit Hall

Session Start/End: September 9, 10 11:30AM

Real-World Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Insights from UK EHR-Derived Data

E-Poster

Session: EP.17 Global Health, Health Services, and Health Economics

Presentation Number: EP.17.34

Disease Burden and rwPFS as a Surrogate Endpoint for rwOS in NTRK+ NSCLC and Other Advanced/Metastatic Solid Tumors

Partners: Bristol-Myers Squibb, University of Colorado Cancer Center

E-poster

Session: EP.12 Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Targeted Therapy

Presentation Number: EP.12.23

Real-World Treatment Patterns in ES-SCLC Highlight Continued Unmet Medical Need in the Era of New Therapies: ESSENCE Study

Partners: Montefiore Medical Center, GSK, Rush University

E-poster

Session: EP.13 Small Cell Lung Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors

Presentation Number: EP.13.25

Evolving Treatment Patterns in Early-Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in the United States

Partners: Lilly

E-poster

Session: EP.17 Global Health, Health Services, and Health Economics

Presentation Number: EP.17.33

Real-World Treatment Patterns and Clinical Outcomes in Patients With Metastatic Neuroendocrine Neoplasms of the Lung (NEN-L)

Partners: Merck Co

E-poster

Session: EP.13 Small Cell Lung Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors

Presentation Number: EP.13.44

About Flatiron

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients' real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250813223582/en/

Contacts:

Nina Toor

press@flatiron.com