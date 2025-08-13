Picarro, Inc.: Picarro Network Intelligence Selected by Cadent to Reduce Methane Emissions and Enhance Safety and Operational Efficiency

COVENTRY, England and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the UK's largest gas distribution network and Picarro Inc., a global leader in methane emission management and reduction solutions, today announced that Picarro's solutions were selected for deployment throughout Cadent's network as part of an expansion of the partnership between the two companies. The combination of Picarro's vehicle-mounted high sensitivity methane and ethane detectors, advanced analytics, and robust software will enable Cadent to evolve into proactive operations and data-driven management to enhance safety and asset management, reduce emissions, and increase operational efficiency.

"This new milestone in our journey to do the very best for our customers is a demonstration of our steadfast commitment and leadership in transforming our industry to meet the challenges of reducing emissions and to ensure safety and affordability for all our customers," said Howard Forster, Chief Operating Officer of Cadent.

"The opportunity to expand our partnership with Cadent, a leader of the natural gas industry in Europe, has been invaluable for Picarro and we look forward to helping them reach their ambitious goals. This success is a testimony to our collaborative business approach that aims to transform our customers' practices from leak detection towards network intelligence," said Alex Balkanski, Chief Executive Officer of Picarro.

From Leak Detection to Network Intelligence

Picarro's integrated solution combines advanced hardware, cutting-edge analytics, and robust software to deliver unparalleled insights into methane emissions and operational efficiency. Operators leverage Advanced Mobile Leak Detection (AMLD) technology to create a data-driven, GIS-centric representation of a gas network and its emissions. They tap into this holistic and consolidated view to strategically plan maintenance activities, deploy resources and maximize asset value. By embracing Network Intelligence, operators can enhance safety, meet regulatory demands, and lead the way in environmental stewardship.

About Cadent

Cadent is the UK's largest gas distribution network with a 200-year legacy. We are in a unique position to build on strong foundations whilst encouraging the curiosity to think differently and the courage to embrace change. Day to day we continue to operate, maintain and innovate the UK's largest gas network, transporting gas safely and protecting people in an emergency. Our skilled engineers and specialists remain committed to the communities we serve, working day and night to ensure gas reaches 11 million homes from Cumbria to North London and the Welsh Borders to East Anglia, to keep your energy flowing.

About Picarro

Picarro is a global leader in leak management and emissions reduction, providing operators with tools to revolutionize risk management. The enterprise solution helps lower emissions, optimize asset management, and reduce costs within a unified framework. With Picarro technology and analytics, operators can proactively manage leaks, prioritize critical issues, and assess gas system health and performance continuously. For more information, visit www.picarro.com/gas.

Media Contact:

Monica Marmie

Senior Marketing Manager

Picarro

mmarmie@picarro.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091786/Picarro_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/picarro-network-intelligence-selected-by-cadent-to-reduce-methane-emissions-and-enhance-safety-and-operational-efficiency-302528475.html