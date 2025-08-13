MangoApps Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2025 International Business Awards for Collaboration/Social Networking Solution

Winners to Be Celebrated During Event in Lisbon on 10 October

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / MangoApps has been named the Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Collaboration/Social Networking Solution category of The 22nd Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's premier business awards program. The 2025 IBAs received nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories, with more than 3,800 entries across categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide, who participated in the judging process May - July.

MangoApps was recognized for its industry-leading employee experience platform, which serves as a modern intranet and unified hub for employee communications, collaboration, and engagement. Designed to connect desk-based and frontline employees in a single, mobile-friendly workspace, the platform streamlines workflows, reduces app sprawl, and makes company knowledge instantly accessible. With tools for real-time chat, file sharing, project management, task tracking, and AI-powered assistance, MangoApps empowers organizations to improve productivity, strengthen culture, and deliver an exceptional employee experience.

Judges praised MangoApps for its "clear focus on solving both digital overload and digital exclusion" and for delivering "a modern, intuitive platform that demonstrates measurable improvements in productivity and employee engagement."

"This Gold Stevie is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to making the digital workplace truly work for everyone," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO of MangoApps. "Our platform is designed to connect people, knowledge, and tools in one place, and this recognition validates the impact we're having for organizations worldwide. I'm incredibly proud of our team and grateful to our customers who inspire us to keep raising the bar."

The win follows MangoApps' recent recognition as a finalist in the Platforms & Tech category of the Ragan Zenith Awards, underscoring the company's continued leadership in delivering employee experience solutions that drive measurable results.

MangoApps is trusted by enterprises across industries-including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, finance, and education-to boost engagement, streamline operations, and create a connected culture. Customers like AutoZone, PetSmart, TeamHealth, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Caliber Collision, YMCA of the USA, and others have achieved employee engagement rates of 80-90% and significantly reduced communication gaps for hard-to-reach frontline staff.

From its AI Assistants that deliver organization-specific answers in seconds, to its centralized task management, knowledge libraries, modern intranet features, and seamless employee communication tools, MangoApps is the go-to platform for boosting engagement and enhancing the employee experience. Whether in the office, on the shop floor, or out in the field, employees rely on MangoApps as the single place to access information, connect with colleagues, and get work done.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About MangoApps

MangoApps is the all-in-one AI-powered Employee Hub that combines communication, collaboration, training, and knowledge-sharing in one seamless experience. Built for both desk and frontline workers, it keeps everyone connected, informed, and productive. Trusted by leading enterprises around the world, MangoApps creates a smarter digital workplace for all your employees. Learn more at www.mangoapps.com .

