Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Elauwit Connection Inc., a national managed services provider for the multifamily and student housing markets, is proud to announce the receipt of a prestigious Innovator Award from Student Housing Business magazine. Presented on April 10, 2025, the award recognizes the Company for its work in Best Off-Campus Bandwidth, Connectivity, and IoT Solutions. This accolade highlights Elauwit's deep expertise in retrofitting student housing properties with high-speed, reliable, and future-ready internet experiences.

The recognized project was a collaboration with Campus Advantage to upgrade the WiFi performance at The Spoke, a student housing property in Davis, California. Elauwit Connection designed and implemented a comprehensive fiber and network equipment upgrade, ensuring minimal disruption to residents. As a result, internet speeds surged from 30 Mbps to full Gigabit wired service, dramatically enhancing the overall resident experience.

Beth Pinder, Chief Operating Officer of Campus Advantage, stated in its press release about the award: "Immediate improvements were evident after switching to Elauwit. The upgrade transformed the resident experience from sluggish, dial-up-like speeds to a gamer's paradise, providing seamless, high-speed connectivity from sidewalk to sofa - encouraging lease renewals. Property marketing efforts promoting the new internet service provider led to residents swiftly dropping their third-party providers, resulting in better service and cost savings."

Taylor Jones, President and CTO of Elauwit, stated, "We were pleased to be able to offer students the WiFi experience they expect and deserve at a modern student living community. Even more, the immediate improvements have encouraged lease renewals and helped property marketing efforts, providing a win-win for both the property owner and the residents."

Elauwit's commitment to quality and reliability is underscored by its recent SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, a key milestone that affirms the company's ability to safeguard sensitive customer data with the highest standards of security and compliance. As a managed services provider, Elauwit empowers real estate to turn premium connectivity into a competitive advantage by prioritizing service quality, reliability, and revenue generation.

About Elauwit

Elauwit Connection is a national managed services provider delivering turnkey internet and connectivity solutions for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and revenue generation, Elauwit enables real estate owners' delivery of premium connectivity as a competitive advantage.

For more information on Elauwit Connection, visit elauwit.com.

