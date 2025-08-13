Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 20:26 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McCormick Systems to Showcase at BICSI Beyond 2025

LAS VEGAS, NM / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / McCormick Systems, a trusted provider of construction electrical estimating software and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, will be exhibiting at BICSI Beyond 2025, the premier conference for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) professionals.

As a returning exhibitor and longtime partner of BICSI, McCormick Systems will showcase their comprehensive low-voltage bidding solutions at this year's event. The conference will be held August 17th-20th at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees can find McCormick at booth #524.

"We're excited to return to BICSI Beyond this year," said Paul Wheaton, President at McCormick Systems. "This event brings together the contractors and professionals who are building the backbone of our connected world. We look forward to demonstrating how our software can help low-voltage and electrical contractors deliver accurate estimates and successful projects, whether they're working on electrical installations or complex fiber optic networks."

McCormick has been a leader in the electrical estimating space for over 40 years, offering tools that greatly accelerate and simplify the bidding process, including:

  • Auto Home Run and auto-count to easily measure unlimited endpoints

  • Real-time pricing that keeps bids competitive and profitable

  • Design Estimating Pro: McCormick's built-in digital takeoff tool that enables design-build functionality in one program

  • Built-in change order tracking with unlimited change order management

McCormick's estimating software scales to handle projects of all sizes, from small commercial jobs to large-scale data center installations, supporting the contractors who keep critical infrastructure operational.

For more information about McCormick Systems and their participation in BICSI Beyond 2025, visit mccormicksys.com or stop by booth #524 during the event.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
Vice President of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 7933

Samantha Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: McCormick Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-systems-to-showcase-at-bicsi-beyond-2025-1059813

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
