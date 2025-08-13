VVater LLC: VVater Chosen as Exclusive Water Treatment Partner for the Ultra-Private Long Island Crest Surf Club

Award-winning innovation meets elite luxury as VVater sets the new gold standard for aquatic experiences at one of the most prestigious members-only clubs in the world.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / VVater, the world's premier innovator in advanced aquatic water treatment solutions, announced today that it has been exclusively selected to handle all water treatment for Crest Surf Club's iconic flagship location on Long Island, NY. This partnership unites two leaders of excellence, innovation, and luxury.

VVater & Crest Surf Clubs



With a reputation cemented by winning both the CES Best of Innovation Award and the World Future Award, VVater is globally recognized for redefining what's possible in water quality, safety, and sustainability. The company's involvement in the Crest's project is a definitive alignment of two established names synonymous with distinction and performance.

"Crest embodies a standard of living where every detail matters, and we're honored to help bring that vision to life. The US's first private member surf club demands nothing less than perfection, and VVater delivers a level of aquatic purity and performance that cannot be matched. For those fortunate enough to experience it, there is simply no substitute," said Kevin Gast, Chairman & CEO of VVater.

Located just minutes from the Hamptons, Crest New York is a private sanctuary where world-class waves meet refined luxury. Every detail of the club's creation speaks to its dedication to refinement, from architecture and amenities to the quality of the water itself. By selecting VVater, Crest ensures its members experience nothing short of perfection.

"Every detail at Crest is designed with precision, and the water quality is no exception. VVater gives us the confidence that our surf environments are as exceptional as the waves themselves," Brett Portera, Founder of Crest Surf Clubs.

The alliance between VVater and Crest Surf Clubs is a confluence of vision and performance. This collaboration positions the Crest as an elite destination where membership is more than a privilege; it is an entry into a world of rare access.

About Crest Surf Clubs:

Crest Surf Clubs is redefining surf culture through a first-of-its-kind, private-membership model that blends world-class wave technology, luxury amenities, and an exclusive community. Its flagship location, Crest New York, features a custom-engineered surf pool that delivers perfect waves year-round, a 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with dining, wellness, co-working spaces, and sustainable on-site energy and water systems. Founded by Chris and Brett Portera, the company has already reserved over half its memberships before launch. It plans nationwide expansion to bring its unique fusion of sport, real estate, and lifestyle to premier destinations across the U.S. and beyond.

